﻿

USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment

The US dollar rose for a second day, but its bearish reversal candle makes it less appealing to bulls. Yet USD/JPY shows promising signs of bullish mean reversion ahead of next week's BOJ and FOMC meetings.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:05 PM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar index suffered its worst week of the year last week, on renewed bets of a Fed June cut. Jerome Powell’s mention of the word ‘cut’ during his testimony to the House Committee lit bearish USD bets on fire ahead of this week’s inflation report. Yet Tuesday’s inflation print may have thrown a spanner in the works, with the two headline CPIs rising 0.4% m/m in February and core CPI still nearly twice the Fed’s 2% target.

 

To me, this suggests June is too early for a Fed cut. Yet the market reaction was one of confusion and clear disagreement.

 

  • Wall Street rallied and trades just off its record high (although Oracle share’s price also played a hand)
  • Whilst the US dollar rebounded for a second day – it handed back most of its post-CPI gains.
  • EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF and USD/CAD effectively closed flat, it suggests FX traders are taking the higher inflation report within their stride. And that places them in a good position to extend their gains should incoming US data come in soft.
  • Fed fund futures still imply a 57% chance of a June cut
  • US yields rose for a second day, which I suspect provides the more accurate picture; a June cut is less likely

 

Market Outlook USD/JPY

 

With traders in disagreement about what this week’s US inflation report mean, it will be down to incoming data to shape expectations ahead of the Fed’s meeting next week. Whilst a hold is a given, that next meeting can shape expectations for if or when the Fed may cut, given it includes updated economic forecasts and of course the closely-watched dot plot.  

 

US calendar events ahead of the Fed meeting:

Date

GMT

Event

Thursday, March 11

12:30

Producer prices, jobless claims, retail sales

-

14:00

Business inventories, retail inventories

Friday, March 15

12:30

NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import price index

 

13:45

Industrial production, manufacturing production

 

14:00

Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations

Monday, March 18

14:00

NAHB Housing Market Index

Tuesday, March 19

12:30

Building permits, housing starts

Wednesday, March 20

18:00

Fed interest rate decision, statement, forecasts

 

 

US dollar index technical analysis:

Technically the US dollar rose for a second day, but the fact it failed to hold above 103 makes its 2-day 'rebound' less than impressive. The upper wick of Tuesday’s inverted hammer respected the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio as resistance, and daily trading volumes of the prior two days has diminished whilst prices rose, which suggests the move higher is simply a retracement of its next leg lower.

 

Of course, to send the US dollar materially lower will likely require incoming data be below expectations. But even form a technical standpoint, the bias is to fade into minor rallies and target the high-volume node and 61.8% Fibonacci level, just above the 102 handle.

20240313dxy

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

USD/JPY snapped a 5-day losing streak on Tuesday, which was also its worst five days in three months. And as it saw two daily closes outside the lower Keltner band, yesterday’s bullish candle suggests the mean reversion higher I called for on  Friday is finally underway.

 

The daily chart also closed above the monthly S1 pivot point, and a 3-bar bullish reversal pattern (morning star) formed around the lower Keltner band – after RSI (2) reached oversold.

 

Prices are already retracing within Tuesday’s range in today’s Asia session, and that could help bulls enter longs at a more favourable price with a stop either beneath Friday’s low (or beneath the H4 bullish engulfing candle at 149.62 for tighter risk management).

 

Assuming this is classic mean reversion of a Keltner band, bulls could target the 20-day MA around the 149 handle.

20240313usdjpy

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD JPY Forex USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:03 PM
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Yesterday 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Yesterday 01:10 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

china_03
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:30 AM
    aus_05
    AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:03 PM
      gold_01
      Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:00 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.