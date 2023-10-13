USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:26 PM
3 views
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Both USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 within touching distance of range highs
  • US inflation report, bond auction sees yield differentials relative to Japan widen
  • China will release key economic data on Friday, including trade and inflation figures

It’s been a turbulent 24 hours for USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 as traders attempt to digest the impact rom the hot “supercore” inflation reading in the US released overnight on Thursday.

We outlined in an earlier post why there may reason to be cautious about extrapolating the 0.61% monthly increase in the Fed’s closely watched core services ex-shelter inflation reading, something that may keep the prospects of a rate increase at the FOMC meeting next month in check for the moment.

However, the strength of the reading, combined with weak demand at an auction of 30-year Treasuries during the session, contributed to a sharp rise in longer-dated US bond yields, helping to spur on gains in the US dollar and widen yield differentials to other monetary jurisdictions, including Japan.

US-Japan bond yield differentials widen again 

The differential between US and Japanese 10-year yields is shown in the chart below, widening in response to the auction result and inflation report, taking it back towards highs seen earlier this month when USD/JPY briefly topped 150 before reversing sharply lower, leading to speculation the Bank of Japan may have intervened to support the yen.

spreads oct 13

USD/JPY nearing 150 again

You can see the steep reversal on the USD/JPY hourly chart, likely explaining the reticence of traders to push USD/JPY towards 150 today. With the pair overbought on hourly and signal line on MACD looking like it will crossover from above, we may see USD/JPY ease towards 149.50 or even uptrend support another 20 pips lower. Anything more substantial seems unlikely at this stage.

nikkei oct 13 1

Nikkei looking fatigued after huge rally 

For the high-flying Nikkei 225, the weaker yen may actually be supporting Japan’s big exporters, helping the index outperform many others across the Asian region. However, the bearish hammer printed on the hourly chart, starting just below where the index stalled out on Thursday at the top of the recent range, suggest further upside may be hard work in the short-term.

A resistance zone is located between 32645 to 32745. On the downside, 32145, uptrend support around 31800 and 31700 are the levels to watch.

usdjpy oct 13

From a fundamental perspective, Chinese trade, inflation and possibly credit data released today could prove to be influential on the performance of both USD/JPY and the Nikkei.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Yesterday 01:31 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Gold, Silver analysis: Metals extend recovery ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_09
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 03:09 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 11, 2023 07:36 AM
      Federal reserve Eagle
      USD/JPY, TLT ETF: CPI, bond auctions, Fed make this a huge week for yield sensitive assets
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 10, 2023 05:56 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        USD/JPY, DAX analysis: European open – 10/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 10, 2023 04:54 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.