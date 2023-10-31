USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Bouncing back despite BOJ abandoning hard cap on bond yields

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 4:04 PM
japan_09
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The Bank of Japan kept key policy rates unchanged at its October meeting.
  • It abandoned its hard cap on benchmark bond yields, making 1% an upper bound for its yield curve control program instead.
  • Japanese yields remain artificially depressed, keeping interest rate differentials with the rest of the world elevated.
  • USD/JPY has popped above 150 while the Nikkei 225 has bounced.

USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 are rising in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) latest interest rate decision, reacting to a smaller-than-expected adjustment to the banks yield curve control (YCC) program.

What did the BOJ just do?

Without getting bogged down in pedantic analysis of the adjustment, the BOJ now has 1% as an "upper bound" for benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, rather than hard cap of 1% previously in place. It also dropped its pledge to buy unlimited amounts of bonds, stating instead that it will continue with large-scale JGB purchases and make “nimble” responses depending on market conditions.

boj

Source: BOJ

The BOJ left its key policy rate and yield curve target unchanged at -0.1% and 0% respectively, the latter effectively redundant given the increase in yields already seen. For those looking for a primer on how YCC works, click here to access analysis we’ve previously released.

Why are USD/JPY and Nikkei bouncing back?

In the lead up to today’s decision, markets were speculating benchmark yields may be permitted to move more than 100 basis points away from the BOJ’s 0% YCC target, or potentially that YCC would be scrapped altogether, allowing market forces to dictate where Japanese bonds should be trading.

While the change rom a hard cap to “upper bound” for YCC may see markets test the BOJ’s resolve by attempting to push benchmark yields through 1%, no one really knows how the BOJ will respond if they do. Will it be defended or will it tolerate some form of deviation, allowing market forces to play a greater role? 

For now, markets are relieved YCC's trading range wasn't widened or abandoned altogether. But that optimism may change if yields is move meaningfully through the 1% upper bound. 

USD/JPY reclaims 150

Having fallen below 149 briefly on Monday following an article from the Nikkei newspaper speculating the BOJ may permit benchmark yields to rise more than 1% from target, USD/JPY has snapped back hard in the wage of the underwhelming tweak, surging back above 150 within seconds, not only putting it on track to retest the recent highs around 150.78 but also raising the risk of BOJ intervention on behalf of the Japanese government.

Former uptrend located around 149.90 has already repelled one attempt to push USD/JPY lower, suggesting it may cap downside in the near-term. Below, 149.50 and 149.32 are the next downside levels to watch. On the topside, a break of 150.78 may encourage fresh longs to test the multi-decade high of 151.95 hit last year.

JPY Oct 31

Nikkei 225 bounces from channel support

The weaker Japanese yen has also acted as a release valve for the export-heavy Nikkei 225, seeing the index pop higher after threatening to break channel support. With that level around 30400 holding firm for now, traders may look to initiate longs targeting resistance starting at 31400, 31670 and again around 32150.

n225 oct 31

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/JPY Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD meanders around 1.06 ahead of key events: European open – 31/10/2023
Today 05:53 AM
Gold eyes record highs as traditional headwinds mysteriously subside
Today 12:32 AM
USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
Yesterday 08:50 PM
US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
Yesterday 06:56 PM
Tempting conditions for gold and by-product silver producers to lock in forward prices
Yesterday 06:14 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 rally ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_08
USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 08:50 PM
    dow_jones_03
    US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:56 PM
      germany_06
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 09:25 AM
        Gold trading
        USD/JPY back below 150, Gold bugs reclaim $2000: Asian Open – 30/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 29, 2023 10:46 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.