US Equity Handover US Indices hit 10Week Lows as Yield Curve Inversion Deepens

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 30, 2019 2:05 AM
Headlines

  • US indices traded roughly 1% lower across the board to hit their lowest levels in 10 weeks.
  • Ten of the eleven sectors fell for the second straight day. Materials (XLB) eked out a small gain while Utilities (XLU) were once again the weakest sector.
  • Traders were once again aflutter over an inverted yield curve, with the 10yr-3mo spread stretching further into negative territory.
  • Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) dumped more than 4% on the ongoing lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of facilitating the opioid epidemic.
  • Asian indices are pointing to a lower open, with Korea’s KOSPI pointing to an opening loss in excess of -1%.

*There are no high-impact earnings releases scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Economic Calendar

