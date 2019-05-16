Headlines

US indices rallied for a third straight day fully erasing Monday’s losses.

fully erasing Monday’s losses. All eleven major indices rose on the day, led by materials (XLB). Energy (XLE) was technically the weakest sector, though it still rose more than 0.5% on the day.

Uber closed at 43.00 to approach its initial offering price of $45.

AAPL closed marginally lower on the day, partially on fears of Huawei related backlash from China.

Today’s second-tier US economic data was generally solid, with jobless claims printing at 212k vs. 220k expected and April housing starts coming in at 1235k vs. 1209k eyed.

Walmart (WMT) gained nearly 1.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, though the stock did pare its early gains.

Corporate Calendar





NTS = No Time Specified

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



