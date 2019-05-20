US Equity Handover Tech Stocks Battered on Huawei Fears





Headlines

US indices fell for a second straight day with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 bearing the brunt of the losses on fears over Huawei retaliation.

Chipmakers and other tech manufacturers were hit especially hard on Huawei concerns: Qualcomm (QCOM) -6%, Broadcom (AVGO) -6%, Intel (INTC) -3%, & Apple (AAPL) -3%.

Shares in Sprint (S) exploded 19% higher after the FCC endorsed its merger with T-Mobile.

*No top-tier earnings reports are scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

Macroeconomic Calendar





