US Equity Handover Stocks Recover from Overnight Panic Lows

Headlines

US indices rallied throughout the day but still closed marginally lower (no worse than -0.5%)

Ten of the eleven major sectors fell on the day, with health care (XLV) leading the way and materials (XLB) lagging.

Trade headlines dominated today’s trade , with President Trump tweeting that the US “won’t be losing anymore” on trade. Meanwhile, China still plans on sending a delegation to Washington this week, though it’s unclear whether top negotiator Liu He will make the trip.

In the most anticipated IPO of the year, shares in Uber may start trading as soon as Friday with the company looking at a market capitalization of around $90B.

Japanese markets are finally set to reopen after the Golden Week holidays.

*No top-tier companies are set to report earnings in Tuesday’s Asian session.

