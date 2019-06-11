US Equity Handover: Stocks Close Flat as BYND Dumps on Downgrade

Headlines

US indices oscillated in and out of positive territory today, ultimately closing essentially flat across the board.

The Nasdaq 100 may stand to benefit from a possible thaw in US-China trade talks.

Communication Services (XLC) was the strongest sector on the day; Utility stocks (XLU) were the weakest group.

US PPI came in at +0.1% m/m (+1.8% y/y), a tick below expectations. Tomorrow’s US CPI report will be a key release in setting expectations for whether the Fed may cut interest rates either next week or at its July meeting.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was downgraded by JP Morgan, taking the high-flying stock down 25%. At $126, it’s still up 400% from last month’s IPO price of $25.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



