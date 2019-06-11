US Equity Handover Stocks Close Flat as BYND Dumps on Downgrade

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

June 12, 2019 1:57 AM
Headlines

  • US indices oscillated in and out of positive territory today, ultimately closing essentially flat across the board.
  • The Nasdaq 100 may stand to benefit from a possible thaw in US-China trade talks.
  • Communication Services (XLC) was the strongest sector on the day; Utility stocks (XLU) were the weakest group.
  • US PPI came in at +0.1% m/m (+1.8% y/y), a tick below expectations. Tomorrow’s US CPI report will be a key release in setting expectations for whether the Fed may cut interest rates either next week or at its July meeting.
  • Beyond Meat (BYND) was downgraded by JP Morgan, taking the high-flying stock down 25%. At $126, it’s still up 400% from last month’s IPO price of $25.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar


