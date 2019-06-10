﻿

US Equity Handover Five Straight Up Days for Stocks Among MA News

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 11, 2019 2:26 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Headlines

  • US indices closed higher for the fifth straight day, boosted by the weekend’s US-Mexico immigration deal to avoid tariffs.
  • Technology led the way higher again today, with the sector gaining roughly 1%. The high-yielding sectors (REITs and Utilities) were the weakest of the major stock types.
  • M&A news: Salesforce (CRM, -5.2%) fell on news that it that it was acquiring Tableau (DATA, +34%). United Technologies (UTX, -3%) dipped after announcing it was merging with Raytheon (RTN, +1%)
  • Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied another 21%, leaving the stock up 600% from its IPO price from earlier this year.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

**No major macroeconomic data is scheduled for release in tomorrow’s Asian session.**

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Today 05:44 AM
AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
Today 03:44 AM
AUD/USD bears eyeing downside after Australia’s inflation undershoot
Today 01:55 AM
Gold forecast: Pullback on the radar - just don’t expect Armageddon
Yesterday 11:24 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: US Index Uptrends Remain Healthy for Now
Yesterday 06:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_08
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: US Index Uptrends Remain Healthy for Now
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 06:08 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 21, 2024 04:00 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 11, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.