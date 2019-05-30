US Equity Handover Energy Stocks Buck the Bullish Trend to Close More Than 1 Lower





US indices closed mixed but generally higher after back-and-forth day, though the pause may be short-lived.

Energy stocks (XLE) fell more than 1% today, while Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stocks led the way higher.

On the trade war front, VP Pence said that the US could “more than double” tariffs on China if needed.

Q1 US GDP growth was revised to +3.1% annualized (vs. 3.0% expected, 3.2% estimated last month). Core PCE rose 1.0%, below the initial estimate of 1.3% ahead of tomorrow’s inflation report for April.

US Pending Home Sales (Apr) fell -1.5% vs. +0.5% expected, despite generally lower interest rates.

In its first earnings report as a public company, Uber (UBER) reported an adjusted net loss of $900MM on revenue of $2.76B. Shares are trading down slightly in after-market trade as of writing.

*There are no high-impact earnings releases scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

