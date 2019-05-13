



US indices got dumped , with major US indices closing roughly 2-4% lower in the worst day of the year for global equities (ACWI).

For the second day in a row, utilities (XLU) led the way by eking out a small gain. Technology stocks (XLK) were the worst performers, losing more than 3% on the day.

Risk aversion dominated today’s trade as China vowed to raise tariffs on US imports. State-run media suggested that China was considering even more extreme measures such as banning US agricultural imports or dumping US treasury holdings.

Uber (UBER) shed another 12% on the day after Friday’s IPO while rival LYFT shed 6% of its own. LYFT now trades 33% below March’s IPO price

