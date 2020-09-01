US Dollar Possible Profit Taking Actions before Nonfarm Payrolls

On Tuesday, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index has stabilized after briefing dropping to its weakest level in more than two years, ending up 0.1% on day to 92.31. U.S. ADP private jobs report for August will be today's focus, with an increase of 1 million expected and compared with +167,000 in July.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2020 9:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Dollar: Possible Profit Taking Actions before Non-farm Payrolls

On Tuesday, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index has stabilized after briefing dropping to its weakest level in more than two years, ending up 0.1% on day to 92.31. U.S. ADP private jobs report for August will be today's focus, with an increase of 1 million expected and compared with +167,000 in July.

The closely watched non-farm payrolls report is also due on Friday, which may prompt profit taking actions by investors who hold bearish positions in the U.S. dollar.

On a daily chart, although the index posted a rebound, it is trading within the bearish channel, indicating the bearish outlook. Currently, the index stays below the declining 20-day moving average.

Investor should beware that the relative strength index indicates a bullish divergence signal, suggesting the loss of downward momentum for the index.

As long as 94.00 acts as the resistance level, the index may reach the support level at 91.50 and 89.50 on the downside.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: USD ADP Non-farm payrolls

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
By:
David Scutt
February 14, 2024 05:31 AM
    EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 12, 2024 04:20 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 7, 2024 03:46 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.