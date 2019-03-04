Either the beginnings of a breakthrough resolution in the U.S.-China trade conflict will be announced soon, or investors are about to be handed a big disappointment.

Likewise, global markets have varied scope to extend gains made in the first couple of months this year in the event of a positive outcome of talks, and differing room to absorb losses if a deal remains elusive.

A limited formal agreement could emerge from a top-level summit at the end of the month with a focus on:

The auto sector; including a speeded-up timetable for removing foreign-ownership limitations and reduced tariffs



Stepped-up purchases of U.S. goods; possibly including $18bn natural gas purchase

But critical issues remain unresolved, chiefly:

How China handles intellectual property and other industrial policy matters



A dispute resolution plan

Aside from the mooted date for Trump-Xi talks, there is no detailed timeline for further negotiations, underlining deep the uncertainty that remains

Consequently, a series of deals , requiring many more months to complete is likely

Outlook for global shares mixed due to trade talks

Meanwhile, China’s stock markets are outperforming most global regions so far this year (Shanghai/Shenzhen index is up 26%) raising the question of whether that can continue, despite anticipation of official stimulus

Most major European and U.S. indices have managed to rise less than half the amount of their Chinese counterparts; some, like the FTSE even less

Stock market forward valuations and earnings expectations should begin to exert an influence

U.S. corporate earnings are forecast to rise just 5.3% vs. 2018’s 24.4%, according to FTSE Russell research, as the impact of a boost from tax changes fades



European companies, excluding the UK, are expected to see profits rise 9.1%. A rise of 13.9% is forecast for emerging markets, according to MSCI

Given that global corporate earnings expectations for the year are modest, a favourable trade talks outcome could yet provide more of a lasting boost for markets other than U.S. and China’s where ratings are relatively elevated