The Sentiment of Industrial Metals are Positive on Stimulus Packages

The market sentiment of industrial metals is positive on the stimulus package from different countries. Recently, European Union leaders reached an agreement on a EUR750 billion stimulus package. Besides, the U.S. president Donald Trump also said the second stimulus package would come....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2020 8:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Sentiment of Industrial Metals are Positive on Stimulus Packages

The market sentiment of industrial metals is positive on the stimulus package from different countries. Recently, European Union leaders reached an agreement on a EUR750 billion stimulus package. Besides, the U.S. president Donald Trump also said the second stimulus package would come.

The industrial metals sharply rebounded from March low. Let's take a look on copper, palladium and platinum.


Copper Futures: Bullish bias remains


The Copper futures, as shown on the daily chart, remains holding on the upside after soaring around 38% from March low.

Currently, the prices stay above the rising 20-day moving average. It would suggest the bullish outlook for the prices.

However, the relative strength index breaks down the overbought level at 70, which would indicate that the prices may enter a phase of consolidation.

As long as the support level at $2.78 (the 50% retracement of recent upmove) is not broken, the technical outlook of copper futures remains bullish. The resistance levels would be located at $3.00 and $3.20.

In an alternative scenario, a break below $2.78 would trigger a deeper pullback to $2.70 (the high of June 10).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



Palladium Futures: Upside breakout


The technical outlook of Palladium futures would be bullish on the daily chart as the prices broke above the symmetric triangle pattern.

Both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are turning upward. Besides, the relative strength index is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.

Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at $1960 (the low of July 14), while the resistance levels would be located at $2370 (the high of March 31) and $2550 (the high of March 6) respectively.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Platinum Futures: Further advance

On a daily chart, platinum futures have broken above the declining trend line drawn from January top. In addition, the prices have recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms. Both technical configuration would favor the bullish outlook.

Readers would set the resistance levels at $1045 (the high of January) and $1165 (100% measured move). The support level is located at $850 (around both 20-day and 50-day moving averages).



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Commodities Copper

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 17, 2025 01:33 AM
        Molten metal
        Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 14, 2025 03:47 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.