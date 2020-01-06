Stocks not Worried about US Iran Conflict

Make sure to keep an eye on the VIX to see if this type of price action continues.

January 6, 2020 11:34 PM

Stocks not Worried about US/Iran Conflict

The US and Iran traded barbs this weekend heating things up after the US attack on an Iranian military official last week. S&Ps gapped open lower on the reopen after the weekend and naturally traded off due to fears of an Iranian retaliation from Friday’s close at 3235.5 down to 3220.25.  S&Ps managed to trade as low as 3208.75, barely holding Friday’s lows of 3206.75. However, when the US session began at 9:30am, it was risk-on and the overnight gap was filled!

Source: Tradingview, CME, City Index

The Volatility S&P 500 Index, more commonly known as the VIX, is an index of the market’s expectations for volatility over the next 30 days.  Traditionally, the VIX trades inversely to stocks; so, if stocks trade higher, the VIX tends to trade lower.  The VIX has been moving lower since December 26th, 2018, when the stock market began its impressive rally off the lows.  Notice that every time over the last year when the price action tried to push higher through the downward sloping trendline, it was rejected and pushed back down towards the 12.0-14.0  level.  Price is currently trading near the 200 Day Moving Average is near 15.0.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Notice on the candlesticks over the last 4 days how the VIX has spiked higher at some point during the day and closed lower (although todays session still has a few hours left). 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Unlike most financial instruments these days, the VIX does not trade overnight, so there tends to be frequent gaps in the market between the close the next day’s open.  On a 60-minute chart, notice how price gapped open the Friday morning US session (after the attacks) as fear set in, and slowly traded off during the rest of the session.  So far today, we see the same type of price action:  Price gapped higher after the weekend on fears of retaliation from Iran, and slowly traded off throughout the day (as stocks bounced and filled the gap).

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Make sure to keep an eye on the VIX if you are trading stock indices and see if this type of price action continues.  If price trades higher and breaks above 16.0, or the long-term trendline, stocks may head lower.  However, if the VIX trades lower and breaks 12.0, stocks could run much higher. 


Related tags: Middle East Forex Iran

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Middle East articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 8, 2024 01:00 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire, Holidays, and US Data
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 27, 2024 10:20 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.