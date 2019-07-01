Stocks latest all time highs could be brief

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 1, 2019 9:04 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The US-China trade optimism is driving the markets and the S&P 500 has opened at a fresh record, while safe havens gold, yen and franc have all fallen. Tech stocks jumped after Trump said he would allow US corporations to resume business dealings with Huawei on certain products after it was blacklisted earlier due to national security concerns.

Global manufacturing PMIs disappoint

But July has started with a negative note for global manufacturing data, after purchasing managers reported deteriorating conditions in several key economic regions including China and the US. Initially, this was shrugged off by a market buoyed by the latest developments regarding the US-China trade spat, after Trump said trade talks are back on track. However, since the start of the US session, we have seen a bit of a pullback from the highs. If this latest trade optimism fades completely, the focus will turn very quickly to the ailing global economy. As such, the S&P’s latest breakout to a new all-time high could be brief, especially as some of the positivity regarding trade talks was already priced in.

OPEC+ cuts unlikely to keep prices support for too long

Also, I am not sure if crude prices will be able to rally significantly from here – in fact, I am expecting them to fall. Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said that all oil ministers have approved a 9-month OPEC+ extensions to curb production. This is arguably a better deal from the OPEC’s point of view than a 6-month extension some had expected, but with the same production quotas being retained, it has disappointed calls for deeper cuts. As such, the new deal will probably fail to address the rising non-OPEC supplies at a time the world economy is slowing, which could mean lower demand growth. Thus, the oil market is likely to be oversupplied again in due course, which means prices may struggle to push significantly higher from here. That in turn could weigh on energy stocks.

S&P 500 traders awaiting bearish price action first

However, the S&P will only turn negative from a technical point of view in the event it breaks below its most recent low at 2910. Until and unless that happens, the path of least resistance continues to remain on the upside. Indeed, if the bullish trend continues, we could see SPX 3K soon, with the 127.2% Fib extension at 3021/2 being the next bullish objective.

Source: Trading View and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:22 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 15, 2023 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.