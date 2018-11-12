Sterling volatility crowns Brexit unknowns

Sterling volatility is one sure thing whilst Brexit uncertainty reigns.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2018 1:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Sterling volatility is one sure thing whilst Brexit uncertainty reigns.

Sterling sellers take back control

That sterling has scaled a 3.8% advance and seen a 2.7% slide within a fortnight illustrates the slippery hold traders have of chances that Britain could avoid crashing out of the EU in 137 days. The latest Downing Street upset—yet another ministerial resignation on Friday—underscored the market mood yet did not create it. Note the pound traded against the dollar had already begun reversing a near-4% six-day ramp in the middle of last week. Hence, even with critical UK economic data out on Tuesday and Wednesday—UK employment and inflation data, respectively—Brexit will remain the preeminent influence. In the absence of clarity, that suggests the bias for the pound is almost inevitably lower from here. Any bounce on promising economic news is likely to meet renewed selling.

Downing St in defence mode

Predicting when key unknowns could be clarified is an appropriately murky exercise in itself. With Downing St in defence mode after last Friday’s departure, we've got to assume the chances of agreement on the current formula are lower, though we may not know for some time, if ever. A new three-pronged approach to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland (NI), the key unresolved part of a Brexit treaty, looked initially set to be discussed by Theresa May’s cabinet on Monday. The package reportedly comprises (I) an agreement to replace the NI backstop, (II) an extension of the UK’s transition period under EU rules, and (III) a new fall back “backstop”, including a UK-wide customs union. But Number 10 will be aware that if it inches much further to accepting conditions that other cabinet members find anathema, it risks seeing the upset escalate to a full-blown crisis. The DUP, the Northern Irish party that props up Theresa May’s government, called the outline a “betrayal”, adding further grounds for Downing Street to turn cautious. The PM’s office eventually denied that a cabinet meeting on Monday to approve the deal was ever scheduled.

Cable’s short-lived ‘Barnier bid’

Sterling did see some relief from its slump of as much as 133 pips on Monday, after the FT reported that the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier told EU ministers "the parameters of a possible agreement are very largely defined". The report also backed the notion that substantial cabinet discussions on the new package could begin on Tuesday, following its publication. Theresa May’s spokesman later expressed scepticism about the report. With even less certainty that an emergency EU summit pencilled in for some time between 18th and 21st November will take place now, markets are unlikely to position strongly for confirmation of an agreement between the UK and EU, much less one that wins cabinet backing. Indeed, one-week sterling implied volatility, the rate at which options project the pound will move over the length of the trade, has spiked on Monday. The most ‘vanilla’ one-month option also shows that volatility has now surpassed prior highs for the year in February that accompanied broader market turmoil. Under these conditions, the risk that sterling could revisit lows for the year around $1.26 marked in August, having narrowly avoided doing so last month, is rising.

Related tags: Options Sterling Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Options articles

Downward trend
0dte options: what are zero-day options?
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
February 24, 2023 10:00 AM
    Downward trend
    Implied volatility in options trading explained
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    September 29, 2022 08:45 AM
      Research
      European Open: Options trades expect a more volatile (and weaker) USD/JPY
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 15, 2022 05:06 AM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        Market Brief: Stocks only inch higher despite a glut of positive stimuli
        By:
        Global author
        Global author
        November 5, 2019 09:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.