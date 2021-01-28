﻿

Silver said to be the latest target of a short squeeze XAGUSD DXY AUDUSD

As silver is a precious metal, a targeted short squeeze would affect the value of the US Dollar.

January 29, 2021 12:13 AM

Silver said to be the latest target of a short squeeze: XAG/USD, DXY, AUD/USD

As many traders have seen over the last week, stocks with large short positions have gotten squeezed.  Traders place large bets on these heavily shorted stocks, hoping the sellers will be forced buy them back as prices move higher.  Some of the targets include GME, AMC, EXPR and KOSS.  However, today traders are said to be targeting SLV, which is the ETF for XAG/USD.  Can traders drive the price of Silver higher in order to squeeze out short positions?

Silver, as with Gold, is a precious metal.  Precious metals often act as an inflation hedge.  A move lower in the US Dollar often creates inflation.  Therefore, as the US Dollar is often moving lower, the price of precious metals move higher.  SLV and XAG/USD are not stocks.  If one is trying to squeeze the shorts in Silver, that would mean that it would affect the US Dollar and the largest traded market in the world, the currency market. This is a key difference between a precious metal and a stock. Central banks around the world are backing the currency market.  World-wide central banks will not let a few ill-intended traders manipulate currency markets.  The long wicks on the hourly chart below imply that traders understand this concept, and that the bid may not hold very long.  In addition, the RSI is overbought on the short-term and price may be ready for a pullback.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

One can indeed argue that the price of the US Dollar (DXY) has been moving lower since the pandemic and that Silver could be rising due to the onset of inflation.  However, with the short squeezes in some of the previously mentioned stocks, that is most likely not the case.

As mentioned, movements in precious metals affect the US Dollar.  On a 60-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) traded down to yesterday’s lows, however, has held so far today. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With the move higher in metals and the move lower in the US Dollar, one may expect commodity currencies, such as the AUD/USD, to be bid as well.  And that is the case so far today.  On a daily timeframe, AUD/USD has moved sideways out of the upward sloping channel and pulled back today, however price held the 200 Day Moving Average near 0.7520 as the RSI continues to move towards midrange.  If price closes near current levels (0.7675), the daily candlestick would be a hanging man formation, a sign of a possible move higher.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

 On a 240-minute timeframe, price was moving lower throughout the Asian and European session and broke the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel.  However, price held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the December 20th, 2020 lows to the January 6th highs.  As Silver began moving higher and the US Dollar began moving lower, AUD/USD bounced 85 pips! First resistance is at 0.7680 and then the top trendline of the channel near 0.7750.  If price fails below 0.7680, intraday support is at 0.7640 before today’s low of 0.7621.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As silver is a precious metal, a targeted short squeeze would affect the value of the US Dollar.  However, if that is the case, don’t expect central banks to sit on their hands.  Although the US Dollar may move lower for other reasons (ex: stock market indices up nearly 2%),  “games” with precious metals are not one of them.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Silver Forex AUD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
Today 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Today 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Today 02:28 AM
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

gold_03
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:51 AM
    USA flag
    US dollar rally hits headwinds, silver squeeze sparks potential bullish break
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 3, 2024 02:35 AM
      Molten metal
      How to buy or sell silver mining stocks
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 6, 2023 03:00 PM
        commodities trading
        European Open: Silver’s rally has been strong, but a pullback could be due
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 4, 2023 06:05 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.