Santa DAX New highs on the cards for German stocks

The German DAX index was one of the weakest performers earlier in the day, but along with global markets its has since bounced back as Wall Street hit a new record.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2019 11:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The German DAX index was one of the weakest performers earlier in the day, but along with global markets its has since bounced back as Wall Street hit a new record. German stocks have been pushing higher in recent times owing, in part, to the ECB’s decision to restart QE. With the US and China agreeing to a phase one deal, investors are also hoping that German exports to China could rebound in 2020. So, the DAX looks poised to extend its recovery and it may even be able to surpass its previous record high hit in January 2018.

Source: Trading View and City Index.

Indeed, the DAX currently looks in good health from a technical point of view as it resides comfortably above its major moving averages, including the 50- and 200-day (not shown on the chart). In fact, the index has managed to find support from its faster moving 21-day exponential average and support around 13170 today. If the index futures continue to push higher this evening, then we will end up with a hammer-like candle. This could trigger fresh buying momentum as we head towards Christmas and year-end. Ahead of the prior record high of 13596, a couple of levels to watch include the high from last week which is also the current 2019 peak at just below 13460, followed by the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at just below 13530.


Related tags: Indices Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
Today 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC, NFP and Tech Earnings in Focus
Today 08:00 AM
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Yesterday 01:00 PM
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
July 26, 2024 01:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 25, 2024 01:30 PM
    indices_screen
    Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 25, 2024 01:01 AM
      japan_03
      AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 25, 2024 12:41 AM
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA Hits 40K – Will We See a Bounce?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 24, 2024 07:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.