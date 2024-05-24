S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal

The short-term S&P 500 outlook could turn bearish if we see some downside follow-through below Thursday’s range when it formed a rather large outside candle after the fresh breakout to a new all-time high was met with strong selling, despite Nvidia’s strong showing.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 9:52 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US index futures managed to bounce off their lows in the first half of Friday’s session, with European stocks also attempting a recovery. It remains to be seen whether the recovery will hold in light of the big reversal signs we saw on Thursday. The short-term S&P 500 outlook could turn bearish if we see some downside follow-through below Thursday’s range when it formed a rather large outside candle after the fresh breakout to a new all-time high was met with strong selling, despite Nvidia’s strong showing. Ahead of the long weekend, I would be very surprised if we see fresh all-time highs today.

 

Before discussing the macro factors impacting market sentiment, let’s quickly look at the chart of the S&P 500 which is displaying a very interesting price candle:

 

S&P 500 outlook: Key levels and factors to watch

S&P 500 outlook

Source: TradingView.com

The big bearish engulfing reversal pattern on the S&P 500 that we saw on Thursday from an all-time high, means we may have seen at least a temporary top in the markets. At the time of writing, index features were higher, making back a bit of the losses suffered on Thursday. Specifically, the S&P 500 was testing the low from Thursday’s range at 5285, where I would expect the potential downside to resume from. It is crucial that the bears now defend this broken support level to maintain control of short-term price action. The bulls will need to proceed with extreme care in light of Thursday’s reversal-looking price action, until we (1) either see evidence that Thursday’s reversal candle was in fact just another bear trap or (2) get a decent pullback to remove some froth from the market.

 

So, on the upside, 5285 is the most important resistance to watch, followed by 5326, which was resistance until the brief breakout we saw on Thursday. The all-time high came in just below the 5350 level.

 

In terms of support, 5250 looks like an interesting level to watch for a possible bounce from. However, this is not a key level. Much lower, at 5122, we have the base of the breakout that took place early this month, followed by the psychologically-important 5,000 level.

 

While Thursday could turn out to be major high, it is worth pointing out that we have seen similar price patterns in the past and in all cases, we only saw minimal further downside follow-through. The market’s trend has been very strong. The trend needs to weaken first and foremost before the bears feel they have full control again.

 

 

Why did the markets drop on Thursday?

 

Well, in short it was triggered by expectations the Fed’s first interest rate cut could delayed by several further months, after a much stronger-than-expected US business activity ended a run of soft data releases. Interestingly, the major indices fell even though Nvidia’s earnings results came in better, sending the stock up more than 10% higher at one point. But the rest of the tech sector fell, as too did interest-rate sensitive homebuilders. Traders were happy to book profit on tech names after what has been another strong month, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend on Monday, with many traders likely to have taken Friday off too.

 

S&P 500 outlook: Key macro highlights to look forward to for rest of May

 

We don’t have much in the way of key data to look forward to today, except US durable goods and revised UoM consumer sentiment data, plus a couple of Fed speakers. Thursday’s other data releases apart from the services PMIs were mixed, keeping investors guessing in so far as the Fed’s rate cuts are concerned.

 

Looking ahead to next week, the crucial data will be released on the last day of the month when the Fed’s favourite gauge of inflation is published. The core PCE figures will come a week before the May jobs report. Until then, the dollar may remain in a holding pattern following its gains through much of this week and the drop the week before.

 

Stagflation concerns are rising in the US, with price pressures remaining higher and incoming data mostly surprising negatively of late, which does not bode well for the economy. The PCE data could impact the timing of the first rate cut significantly and potentially the S&P 500 outlook too.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices US SP 500 SPX 500 US500 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Today 12:41 AM
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets pull back despite Nvidia rally
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls Ahead of March High
Yesterday 05:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC Minutes Delay New Record Highs
Yesterday 05:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:16 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets pull back despite Nvidia rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:50 PM
      stocks_04
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 22, 2024 03:39 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD/CHF looks set to lead the USD index higher, EUR/USD and AUD/USD lower
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 22, 2024 04:59 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.