RBA’s cash rate futures imply an 89% chance of a policy pause in April

The combination of a dovish RBA hike, dovish speech from the Governor and reduced odds of a Fed hike have seen odds of an RBA pause rise to 89%.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 14, 2023 12:23 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The RBA delivered a dovish 25bp hike last Tuesday, and on Wednesday Governor Lowe said during a speech that the RBA “are closer to the point where it will be appropriate to pause interest rate increases”. By the close of business, cash rate futures implied a 59% chance of a pause in April, yet that has now increased to 89% thanks to the fallout from SVIB (Silicon Valley Bank).

Whilst investors embraced full panic mode regards to SVB (rightly or wrongly), it does raise the odds that the Fed will hold their rates next week - especially if US inflation data comes in soft. And that would likely further increase the odds of an RBA pause in April.

 

Consumers in the doldrums:

20230314westpacsentiment

A measure of Australian consumer sentiment by Westpac Bank paints a bleak picture, with the index sitting around its 30-year lows. Homebuyer sentiment is at its lowest level since 1989, confidence in the labour market is waning, prospects for sales of major household items is particularly bleak and family finances (compared to a year ago, or a year from now) remain negative.

 

Household spending plunged in January:

20233014householdspending

Household spending plunged -14.8% in January according to the latest ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics) report. As the RBA are closely watching trends of household spending, it can be taken as yet another sign that the RBA’s terminal rate is close. However, take note that the past four January’s have delivered double-digit negative prints, and it’s perhaps no coincidence that alcohol and tobacco were the only negative category as ‘dry January’ and good habits kicked in. So we’ll need to wait until next month’s release to see if households really are scaling back their purchases.

 

Employment data in focus on Thursday:

On Thursday the ABS (Australian Bureau of Statistics) release the monthly Labour Force report at 11:30 AEDT. We previously noted the slight cracks and potential of a turning point for the labour force, with unemployment ticking higher, participation rate lower and a couple of negative headline employment growth prints. If those cracks get wider, dare I say the case grows for a pause and calls for a peak rate at 3.6%? Maybe. Just maybe.

 

 

ASX 200 continues to plunge on contagion fears:

20230314asx200CI

It’s really not been a great few days to be long risk, and must admit to being a little surprised at the size of the move lower on the ASX given its relatively small exposure to the US banking system. But it is what it is, and momentum has not been kind to bulls. The index currently trades below 7,000 for the first time since early January – when China confirmed the economy is reopening – but holding above 6900.

 

The question is how much more panic needs to be priced in, especially since the panic selling was less apparent on Wall Street overnight? So perhaps this is famous last words, but unless the situation regarding SVB gets worse, I am inclined to believe the bleeding will at least slow over the coming day/s, or perhaps even mean revert higher. Because if global sentiment is removed from the equation, equity traders can refocus upon the dovish RBA and data mentioned above. Whether it provides a bounce worthy of the risk remains to be seen, but a weak employment report (and soft US inflation tonight) could well support the ASX if the SVB dust settles.

 

The daily chart is on track to close beneath its lowest Bollinger Band for a third consecutive day, and at the time of writing 120 stocks (60%) have their RSI (2) at oversold, below 10. So a period of mean reversion could be nearing. With that said, high levels of volatility for not for everyone, and sometimes the best trade is to not place one at all.  Either way, 6900 is clearly a pivot level for traders to pick their side around.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas RBA Australia SPDR SP ASX 200

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.