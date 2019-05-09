Prospect of imminent higher tariffs hits European markets


The US–China trade talks seem to be on the brink of collapse and the US could start imposing double tariffs on already taxed imports as early as Friday, with China swiftly responding in kind.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 9, 2019 3:41 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The US–China trade talks seem to be on the brink of collapse and the US could start imposing double tariffs on already taxed imports as early as Friday, with China swiftly responding in kind. This would be particularly bad news for US car makers, Apple and luxury goods producers but services companies are likely to fare better. The intensifying trade clash is hurting European markets causing the FTSE to drop over 0.6% and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index to fall 1.4%. Out of hours trading suggests that Wall Street will also open lower, building on Wednesday’s decline.

Centrica crashes on ex-dividend trading

Centrica’s shares are crashing this morning, down 7.5% on ex-dividend buying and ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on Monday, where shareholders are expected to challenge the CEO’s high pay. Miners, resources companies and China-oriented firms are particularly under pressure but UK utilities and services companies are providing some counterbalance.

Pound lower as Brexit talks stop and start

The on-again off-again cross party talks on Brexit are keeping sterling under pressure and within a narrow band. The pound is back below the $1.3 marker which used to be broken every time the likelihood of a hard Brexit came into play, and below EUR1.61. For the moment there seems to still be a chance of a resolution and possibly even a fourth parliamentary vote on a Brexit deal before the European elections on 23 May, but nobody is holding their breath.

Related tags: Sterling Apple UK 100 USD Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.