Presidential Election Impact on the Stock Market

The U.S. presidential election can significantly impact the stock market. Read on to learn how the market may react and how you can prepare.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2020 8:06 PM
USA flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What can history tell us about stock market trends during a 4-year election cycle? What are the specific ways in which the 2020 presidential election affects the stock market?

Market movements during an election cycle can have a large impact on your portfolio, so it’s critical to study the market’s historical tendencies as we approach this monumental political event.

Historically, the S&P 500 has generally seen positive performance in past election years.
According to Charles Schwab, the third and fourth year of a US President’s term have seen better performance in the S&P 500 than the first and second years over the 1950 to 2015 period:

  • Year after the election: +6.5%
  • Second year: +7.0%
  • Third year: +16.4%
  • Fourth year: +6.6%

For reference, the average annual rate of return for the S&P 500 has 10.8% over that 65-year time period. As the graphic below shows, the US stock market has rallied more than 80% of the time during the fourth year of the Presidential Cycle:

Dashboard indicating how elections impact the stock market over time. Published in July 2020

Source: Charles Schwab

Logically, this pattern makes sense as incumbent politicians seek to stimulate the economy and markets to increase their odds of reelection, though its not foolproof.

So how can we handicap the stock market heading into the 2020 Election?

Most experts say it is hard to predict anything concrete about the impact of the upcoming election on the stock market. That said, there are some general “rules of thumb” for traders to keep in mind:

1) Keep an eye out for elevated volatility

Stocks are likely to be volatile in the months leading up to an election due to heightened political and economic uncertainty.

2) Political parties don’t necessarily matter…

While many investors believe that the US stock market performs better under Republican presidents given the GOP’s focus on tax cuts, deregulation, and business-friendly policies, indices have actually performed better under Democratic presidents (+9.7% annualized returns) than Republican presidents (+6.7%) since 1945.

Infographic highlighting the potential impact of the US election on stock market . Published in July 2020 Source: SCP Capital

Source: CNN Money

In any event, the biggest risk for readers is to become too focused solely on politics rather than the global economic outlook. Regardless of who’s in office, there will be opportunities for traders to profit on both the long and short sides of the market:

Market chart demonstrating Presidential Election Impact On The Stock Market. Published in July 2020

Source: Axios

3) … but a “changing of the guard” may

According to Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank, US stocks tend to perform marginally better when the same president (or at least the same party) retains control of the White House, though some have questioned whether this relationship is causal or correlational.

However, 2020 is fraught with uncertainty.
To put it lightly, the political and economic uncertainty brought on by the Coronavirus crisis is likely to be highly unpredictable.

According to a 2019 Dimensional Funds report, the market has been positive in 19 of the last 23 election years spanning 1928-2016. Negative returns arose only four times in that period, and each of these four years were accompanied by geopolitical events that caused major uncertainty (including the Great Financial Crisis in 2008).

As always, the key to successful investing is to design strategies and create portfolios that adapt to changing market conditions. While it’s impossible to say with certainty what 2020 Presidential Election will mean for the US stock market, especially amidst the worst global pandemic in a century, the historical record suggests an uptrend may be more likely.



Related tags: Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Election articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
    germany_09
    How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 21, 2025 07:48 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 16, 2025 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.