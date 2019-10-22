Pound Wobbles Ahead Of Brexit Vote

Pound traders look to Brexit vote around 7:30pm

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 22, 2019 6:06 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound is sliding towards $1.29 as investors look to the Parliamentary debate and vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill. 

Bojo's Brexit deal will be put before the House of Commons for a vote. This is not the meaningful vote that John Bercow denied the Prime Minister yesterday, it is a vote on the Withdrawal Bill Act, essentially a vote on the implementation of Boris Johnson’s Bill. There will also be a critical procedural vote, which aims to approve all relevant legislation in three days.

What matters to the pound is not just whether Boris Johnson has sufficient numbers to get the vote Brexit bill through Parliament; number crunchers across the country seem to think that he does. However, can he get the necessary agreement to fast track it through? Here lays the uncertainty. 

The biggest weight on the pound has been fear of a no deal Brexit. With a no deal Brexit as good as off the table, the pound has consolidated above $1.29.  But how might the pound react to today’s vote?

Vote through bill / reject procedural bill
Bojo might have the numbers for the Brexit bill but should the procedural vote be rejected then the Brexit bill is expected to be scrutinized in much more detail and Brexit will almost certainly be delayed.
As we have seen from recent macroeconomic data and company result, months more of Brexit uncertainty is not favourable for the UK economy or the pound either. The BoE has hinted that it could be forced to cut interest rates should Brexit uncertainty continue. 
The prospect of more uncertainty could weigh on demand for pound. Even if the pound does rise on this outcome, any gains would be capped

Reject Brexit bill
This raises the chances of an election. Political uncertainty should an election be called to break the political deadlock could also hit the pound. That said, with a no deal off the table the pound is unlikely to plunge back towards no deal territory of $1.22 but $1.25 could come into view.

Both pass
This raises the possibility of the UK leaving the EU on 31st October with the deal in place. Under this scenario we could see the pound extend recent gains potentially targeting $1.34.


Related tags: Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.