Pound unconcerned over OBR downgrade

It’s hardly surprising that Brexit is overshadowing the Spring Statement this year. The pound rallied across the session in the wake of Theresa May’s defeat and as Parliament prepares to reject a no deal Brexit later today. Not even the OBR could rain on the pound’s parade today

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 13, 2019 10:15 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

It’s hardly surprising that Brexit is overshadowing the Spring Statement this year. The pound rallied across the session in the wake of Theresa May’s defeat and as Parliament prepares to reject a no deal Brexit later today. Not even the OBR could rain on the pound’s parade today.


Growth Forecasts Lowered
The OBR confirmed that the immediate prospects for the economy are poor and this was well known heading into the Spring Statement. Q4 GDP was a lacklustre 0.2%, so the fact the GDP forecasts for 2019 has been revised lower to 1.2%, down from 1.6% is nothing new for the markets to chew on.  This explains why the pound shrugged off the forecasts and Hammond pressed forwards quickly. 

Borrowing is down, high tax receipts, wages are up, and job creation is strong. According to Hammond the economy is remarkably robust despite the Brexit cloud hanging over it. There was plenty for the markets to like, including a “deal dividend” should the UK agree a Brexit deal with the EU. However, it is also fair to say that the Spring Statement will barely register as Brexit uncertainty hangs over businesses and the pound remains focused on the remaining votes in Parliament this week. Not even Hammonds warnings over a no deal Brexit hitting the economy could take the wind out of the sales of the pound.

No Deal Brexit Vote
Brexit optimism is pushing the pound towards $1.32, up a staggering 100 points, not bad given the future of the UK looks so uncertainty. Whilst traders are focused on the upcoming vote, it is also worth pointing out that tonight’s vote is not legally binding. Whilst Parliament may express a wish not to leave the EU in a disorderly fashion, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. At these levels the pound continues to look on the optimistic side, disbelieving that the UK could crash out of the EU in just two weeks.

The stronger pound ensured the FTSE lagged behind its European counterparts. Whilst it was in positive territory, up 0.1%, this was behind the Dax which traded 0.2% higher. Wall Street was also on the front foot, including the Dow as Boeing finally turned a corner. 

Boeing moves tentatively higher
Boeing shed 13% across the past week as country after country grounded the MAX 8 737 plane amid growing concerns over the safety of the plane. The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) saying they found no issues with the plane has helped restore a grain of confidence back in Boeing enabling its share price to move tentatively higher.


Related tags: Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.