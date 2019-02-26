Potential Brexit delay and Trump oil tweet dominate

The FTSE is losing ground this morning as a stronger pound is hitting major industrials and a prospect of a delay in Brexit is adding to the uncertainty for businesses.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 26, 2019 4:19 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is losing ground this morning as a stronger pound is hitting major industrials and a prospect of a delay in Brexit is adding to the uncertainty for businesses.

Pound rallies on potential Brexit delay

Brexit tensions that have been building over the last couple of weeks with party defections and the formation of the group of independent MPs seem to have yielded some results as the Prime Minister is now reportedly preparing to offer Commons the option to vote to delay Brexit should her current proposal be rejected. 

Although she is still busy hammering out the details of a new Brexit deal which is due for a parliamentary vote on 12 March, there have been no signs that MPs would take to it any better than the previous one,which was flatly rejected. Instead, a no vote on the proposal could end up with a vote to delay article 50 and see the Brexit deadline kicked over to 2021. This would avoid a hard Brexit – the currency market’s worse-case scenario. The pound has gained a fresh spring in its step and is trading back up at $1.316 against the dollar, up 0.5%.

Trump’s tweet stops oil rally in its track

The steady rise of oil prices has not only come to a screeching halt but may have difficulty being rekindled as President Trump decided to stand in its way. The US president took to his favourite form of communication to tell the oil cartel OPEC that prices were too high and to relax production. Brent crude was sold off furiously in the aftermath of the comments and prices dropped 2.5%. 

The London benchmark oil contract has recovered a little bit this morning but may have difficulty sustaining the rising trend. Trump’s comments were triggered by a 25% increase in oil prices since the beginning of the year which followed after Saudi Arabia, other OPEC producers and Russia agreed to cut output in December. 

But apart from that the oil market is facing a more significant head wind as a bill called Nopec is currently being considered by Congress. If approved it would change US anti-trust law to revoke OPEC’s immunity to coordinate production levels in order to influence prices. Trump has not come out so far to say that he will support this bill but it could become a mighty political weapon in his dealings with Saudi Arabia. As the oil industry gathers in London this week for the annual International Petroleum Week this will be a reminder that oil production levels and global demand are not the only factors influencing this commodity.

Related tags: Trump Brent Crude Oil UK 100 Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.