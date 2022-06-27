OPEC preview: Will OPEC+ increase output in August?

When OPEC+ meets later this week, it is unlikely to increase output more than the expected 648,000 bpd.

June 28, 2022 5:39 AM
Oil rig on an grey day

When OPEC+ last met in early June, the Committee decided that it would increase output from 632,000 bpd to 648,000 bpd, as member nations decided to take the expected increase for September and divide it over July and August.  The question as to whether OPEC+ would increase production more than the 648,000 bpd it promised for August was answered almost as soon as the question could be asked.  As many as 4 sources from member nations said that they would not raise output more than expected. 

World’s biggest oil producers

As the US continues to release supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, storage is shrinking.  Last week, the US released 6.9 million barrels, which puts the current level below 500 million barrels for the first time since 1986.  This is just as US President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-July to ask for extra output to help with the relief.  However, it was reported on Monday that France’s Macron told Joe Biden at the G-7 meeting last weekend that Saudi Arabia and the UAE don’t have the extra capacity to produce more than they already are! This could increase the price of oil if true.  In addition, on Monday OPEC+ cut back on its projected 2022 oil surplus to 1,000,000 bpd from 1,400,000 bpd.  But last week, fears of a recession crept into the markets as Manufacturing PMIs in Europe and the US were worse than expected.  If a recession does come into play, this could help to lower the price of Crude Oil from the demand side.

How to start oil trading

WTI Crude Oil has been moving higher since early in the pandemic on monetary stimulus and decreased output from OPEC.  On February 28th, just before Russia invaded Ukraine, the price was near 93.39.  However, by March 7th, price rocketed higher putting in a near term high of 131.30!  Price pulled back to 93.30 on April 11th and then bounced to 124.38, forming a symmetrical triangle.

20220627 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, WTI Crude oil retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the highs of June 14th to the lows of June 22nd, near 111.52.  First resistance is at the highs from June 21st at 113.40.  Just above there are the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe at 113.99 and 116.46, respectively.  However, if price moves lower (expected increase in output?) the first support level is near Monday’s low at 107.33.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of June 22nd at 103.53, then the bottom, upward trendline of the symmetrical triangle (red) near 102.00.

20220627 wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

When OPEC+ meets later this week, it is unlikely to increase output more than the expected 648,000 bpd. Whether the reason is because they can’t, or just won’t, doesn’t really matter.  Things will get interesting when President Joe Biden goes to Saudi Arabia, especially if he returns with no additional oil!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: OPEC OPEC meeting WTI Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest OPEC articles

Oil_rig
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 5, 2024 08:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.