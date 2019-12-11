Nasdaq 100 Impulsive up move likely resuming supported by Fed

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 12, 2019 9:33 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Medium-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 8310

Pivot (key support): 8165

Resistances: 8460 & 8720

Next support: 7960

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

In our previous report on the US Tech 100 (proxy for Nasdaq 100 futures) dated on 04 Dec 2019, our view was a corrective pull-back first towards 8075/8000 before the another upleg unfolds. The Index had fared much better than our expectation, it printed a low of 8165 on 03 Dec and started to turn higher and almost erased all its losses from the previous slide from the 8454 current all-time high printed on 27 Nov to 03 Dec 2019 low.

Latest price action has reduced the conviction for the corrective decline and we flip to a bullish bias in any dips above 8165 key medium-term pivotal support for retest om 8454/8460 current all-time high area before targeting the next resistance at 8720.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 8165 revives the deeper corrective decline scenario to retest 7960 (former medium-term range resistance from 24 Jul/12 Sep 2019 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 03 Oct low to 27 Nov 2019 high).

Key elements

  • The recent slide seen in the Index from 8454 current all-time high to 8165 low of 03 Dec 2019 has stalled right at pull-back support of the former ascending wedge resistance from 25 Apr 2019 high, lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from 03 Oct 2019 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 03 Oct low to 27 Nov 2019 high).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has also staged a rebound from a significant corresponding ascending support at the 50 level. These observations suggest a revival of medium-term upside momentum.
  • The 8720 resistance is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 03 Oct 2019 low and a Fibonacci expansion cluster.
  • Relative strength analysis from the ratio charts of Nasdaq 100 and the high beta Technology and Semiconductor sectors against the broader market index (S&P 500) is advocating outperformance of Nasdaq 100 and technology related stocks which has been reinforced by the U.S central bank, the Fed’s desire to keep its key interest rate on hold through 2020 after three cuts to bring down the fed rate to 1.5%-1.75% as indicated from its latest FOMC meeting outcome yesterday.   
  • A continuation of leadership seen in Nasdaq 100 and technology related stocks is likely to sustain the on-going medium-term uptrend of the U.S. stock market.  

 Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal


Related tags: Indices Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
PSAR explained: Trading with the Parabolic SAR
Today 01:15 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
Today 09:09 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks hit by surprise US credit rating downgrade – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500 futures gap lower as Fitch downgrade their US credit rating
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:17 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
        stocks_03
        Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 25, 2023 05:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.