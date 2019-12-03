Nasdaq 100 A Reset For The Bulls

Nasdaq 100 on course for a potential multi-week mean reversion decline.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2019 10:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 8350

Pivot (key resistance): 8450/500

Supports: 8075/8000

Next resistance 8720

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

The US Tech 100 (proxy for Nasdaq 100 futures) has started to roll over in the past two days with a slide of 3.4% from its current all-time of 8454 printed in 27 Nov 2019 reinforced by the latest protectionism aka “Tariff Man” stance’s from U.S. President Trump and a tic for tact retaliation measure from China that may publish a list of “unreliable entities” that can lead to sanctions against U.S. companies in order to “punish” U.S Congress from interfering in China’s sovereign affairs over human rights disputes in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Bearish bias in any bounces below 8450/500 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a potential multi-week corrective down move to target the 8075/8000 support before another likely impulsive up move sequence unfolds.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 8500 continues the relentless uptrend to towards the next resistance at 8720 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • The last 2 days of down move seen in the US Tech 100 Index has almost wiped out the 50% of the gains recorded in Nov and reintegrated by below the upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” from 25 Apr 2019 high now turns pull-back resistance at 8350.
  • The two biggest component weightage stocks in Nasdaq 100; Apple and Microsoft with a combined weight of 23% has started to show signs of potential mean reversion decline towards 232 support for Apple and 144/141.70 for Microsoft within their respective major uptrend phase that are still intact (refer to 3rd & 4th charts).
  • In the short-term (1-3 days), the on-going down move sequence of the US Tech 100 from 27 Nov 2019 high of 8454 may now start to see a minor rebound as the 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates an overextended decline in the short-term.
  • Potential minor rebound stands at 8350 which is defined by 61% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from 27 Nov high to 03 Dec 2019 low of 8165 and the former minor swing high area of 19 Nov 2019.
  • The next significant medium-term support rest at 8075/8000 which is defined by the former medium-term range resistance from 24 Jul 2019 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 03 Oct low to 27 Nov 2019 high.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal 


Related tags: Indices Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.