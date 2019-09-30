Market Brief Worries Over Impeachment and Trade Tensions Outweigh China PMI

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2019 12:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Caixin released their PMI which shows the sector expanded at its fastest rate since February 2018, with production and new orders also rising faster than in August. Whilst NBS manufacturing PMI released earlier contracted for a fifth consecutive month, it was not as bad as feared. In fact, at 49.8 it was the slowest contraction since moving below 50 and above 49.5 as forecast. Whilst this could be seen as a net positive for global growth concerns, FX markets remained quite unresponsive to the data.
  • NZD is today’s weakest major after business sentiment fell to a near 11.5 year low. Activity declined for a second consecutive month and costs, pricing intensions and inflation expectations are all weaker, according to respondents. And for the first time in 10 years, no sector reported plans to increase staff. NZD/USD found support just above 4-year lows, NZD/CAD hit a 4-year low and AUD/NZD touched a 5-day high.
  • Japan’s retail sales jumped 2%, above 0.9% expected as shoppers rushed to beat the sales tax hike to be implemented tomorrow. Currently at 8% it will be raised to 10%.
  • A global trade barometer by DHL expects a further deceleration in trade.


Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

  • Mix performances seen on the key Asian stock markets as at today’s Asian mid-session. Market participants now weight the possibility of the U.S. administration to impose restrictions on U.S. capital inflows into China that can escalate the on-going trade tension between U.S. and China. Over the weekend, a U.S Treasury official has been quoted by media that the U.S. still has not plans “at this time” to stop China firms from listing on U.S. stock exchanges.
  • The worst performer so far is the Japan’s Nikkei 225 where it has shed by -0.85% to print a 3-week low of 21690 on the back drop of a weakening manufacturing sector. Preliminary Industrial Production for Aug has declined by -4.7% y/y that has came in far below expectation of -1.8% y/y.
  • China’s official and Caixin Manufacturing PMIs for Sep has improved slightly; (49.8 versus 49.5 in Aug – official) and (51.4 versus 50.4 in Aug - Caixin). No much impact on the markets and the China A50 has inched lower by -0.30% ahead of the week-long China’s National Day Golden Week holiday where the local China stock market will be shut from 01 Oct to 07 Oct 2019.
  • The Hong Kong stock market has managed to shrug off last weekend’s violent crashes seen between protestors and the police force and staged an up move of 0.50%. The main catalyst can be attributed to the positive performance of the mega IPO listing of AB INBev’s Asia Pacific unit (the 2nd largest in the world so far in 2019 after Uber) where it has rallied by close to 6% versus its IPO price of HK$27.



Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.