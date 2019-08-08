Market Brief Still holding not folding

Stock investors have decided to ‘hold ‘em’ regardless of recent and persisting seismic risks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2019 7:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [8/8/2019 2:40 PM]

 

Global stock markets and macro

  • On the surface, it looks like stock investors have just decided to ‘hold ‘em’ regardless of recent and persisting seismic risks, when the obvious rational choice might be ‘fold ‘em’ again, and run for the hills, just like earlier in the week
  • But in the context of fresh instances of long-term government debt turning negative by yield and the latest U.S. term spread inversion—3-month bills to 10-year Treasurys—it is clear that positive stimuli for risk seeking that may have triggered the rallies are not its only underpinning
  • Probabilities of a further 25 basis point cut in the Fed’s September meeting implied by Fed fund futures may have fallen from as much as 85%, though the current 76.5% is by no means abject pessimism
  • Note a 29 basis-point 10-year Treasury yield slump this month, 34bp in New Zealand and 14bp in Germany, whilst the yen and Swiss franc safe-haven currencies outperform also belie the solidity of Thursday’s risk bounce in the first half of the global session
  • The stronger-than-expected daily yuan fixing by the People’s Bank of China continues to echo, even though at 7.0039 yuan, it was still the weakest fix since 2008. The PBOC thereby maintains its stance of avoiding an all-out aggressive devaluation, whilst still responding to the Washington’s latest tariff salvo
  • China trade data were not stellar, but a 3.3% annualised bounce in exports, is still expansion, even if imports fell 5.6%; a tick on ‘risk’ stimulus No. 2
  • The outcome is a robust cross-asset risk rally (including in oil, with a little extra help from Saudi jawboning) that makes it into the second half of European trading
  • A back-end loaded data calendar poses risks to the apparent return of optimism, founded on policy help. An RBA statement, a German trade update, UK GDP, factory, industrial and construction readings, as well as U.S. PPI, are all still to come on Friday. Not to mention that the most impactful source of market stimuli in the current period could tweet at any time

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • Europe’s technology sectors are in the lead as STOXX’s hardware, software and chip sectors do what they usually do when U.S.-China trade optics appear to improve. The Automobiles & Parts index is among the consumer segments to advance, whilst Metals & Mining also strides ahead on the same motivation. It’s worth noting that this is a broad rally—including defensive industries, with the Utility index flat though Health Care and Consumer Staples are as much as 1%-1.6% higher
  • A German focus for the big-cap movers included continuation of Europe’s lacklustre results season. Deutsche Telekom fell 1% after reporting in-line earnings but also fixed-line subscriber losses and slowing broadband growth. ThyssenKrupp gained 4% despite slashing its outlook and flagging persistently weak units. A plan to get shot of those businesses offset weak, albeit as-expected earnings. Lighting group Osram tumbled 7.2% after its biggest shareholder rejected a long-trailed €3.4bn private equity bid. Nokia shares continue their recovery from a weak year so far with more news reflecting the side-lining of erstwhile 5G leader Huawei. The Finnish group said it won its latest 5G network deal, this time from Vodafone New Zealand
  • There’s a tech flavour for early big U.S. stock market movers too: Uber rose 5%, after noting its post-IPO lock-up period would be ending early. Not to be outdone, rival Lyft also volunteered to allow investors an early exit from lock-up terms following its own IPO. Uber reports earnings tonight. Lyft rose 7% in apparent recovery from an after-hours slump on disappointment over its results. Advanced Micro Devices also gained 7% after unveiling a ‘game-changing’ new server processor, according to analysts. Symantec surged 13% on takeover expectations. Roku extends its rally this year to 230% following results and a 17% surge

 

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close


FX market snapshot as of [8/8/2019 2:42 PM]


FX markets and gold

  • AUD is the strongest thanks to stronger-than-expected Chinese exports data and slight improvement in risk appetite following Monday's big stock market drop. EUR and GBP remain among the weakest
  • CAD was supported by a sizeable rebound in the price of crude oil (although it was easing off its highs at the time of writing). Prices were also supported by short-covering following a 5% plunge the day before and slightly better sentiment towards risky assets across the board. In addition, the slump in prices have raised speculation that Saudi and her OPEC+ allies could take further action to support the oil market
  • Thanks to the slight improvement in risk appetite, gold was easing back a day after it surged through $1500 for the first time in six years


Upcoming economic highlights





Related tags: Crude Oil Euro Uber US Germany Commodities China Europe Forex Oil EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.