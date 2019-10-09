Market Brief Looking Vulnerable For Another Round Of Risk Off

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 9, 2019 12:47 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Equity Brief:

  • Key Asian stock markets have almost given up the gains accumulated since the start of the week; taking the cue from the sell-off seen in U.S. stocks overnight. Right now, the U.S. administration has upped its hawkish stance towards China where visa bans have been imposed on Chinese officials linked to violation of human rights over Muslims in the Xinjiang region on top of the recent blacklist of eight Chinese technology firms over similar human rights violation.
  • The mood has turn sombre for a positive break through on the upcoming two days of high-level U.S-China trade negotiation talks in Washington that will kickstart on Thurs, 10 Oct. Also, SCMP have reported that the highest ranking official from the Chinese delegation, Vice Premier Lui He will not carry the title of “special envoy” for the upcoming trade talks, an early indication that Lui He has received no particular instructions from China President Xi and a source has told SCMP that the Chinese delegation may cut short its stay in Washington.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has continued to slide where it recorded a slide of -0.71% as at today’s Asia mid-session towards its 10-day low of 25600. Financials, properties and technology related stocks are the worst performers where Hang Seng Bank, AAC Technologies and CK Asset Holdings have declined by -3.39%, 3.26% and -2.20 % respectively.
  • South Korea’s Kospi 200 is closed today for a public holiday. The S&P 500 E-mini futures has managed to shape a bounce of 0.20% to print a current intraday high of 2903 in today’s Asian session after a decline of -1.56% seen in the U.S. session. However, the current bounce does not look like a potential bullish reversal from a technical analysis perspective.

FX Brief:


  • After a sell-off in the GBP seen yesterday (the weakest currency in the overnight U.S. session) reinforced by the dim prospect of getting EU approval on U.K PM Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit proposal, the GBPUSD has traded in a tight range of 13 pips in today’s Asian session.
  • The antipodean currencies are the best performers so far where the NZD/JPY AUD/JPY,  NZD/USD and AUD/USD have recorded modest gains between 0.15% to 0.28% but these gains are questionable in the backdrop of an escalation in political tension between U.S and China where it may derail any positive outcome on the upcoming high-level U.S-China trade talk.

Up Next

  • Fed Chair’s Powell speech (the third & last for this week) and FOMC minutes on the Sep meeting. In yesterday’s speech at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting, Fed Chair Powell has indicated that Fed will start to grow its balance sheet soon to counter the recent turmoil seen in the repo market and open the door for another interest rate cut in the upcoming Oct FOMC meeting.

Economic Calendar


Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Yesterday 03:56 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:29 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Yesterday 12:16 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
Yesterday 12:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 6, 2023 09:25 PM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
        AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2023 11:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.