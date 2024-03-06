Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way

The bear market in Chinese equities may be coming a state-endorsed end with A50 futures breaking the downtrend dating back to early 2021 earlier this week. The 200-day moving average may be the next bearish indicator to give way, bolstering the view that the lows may have already been seen.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 4:47 PM
china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s A50 looks like it may have seen the lows
  • Suppression of market forces from China’s ‘national team’ has limited downside
  • A break of the 200-day moving average may bring more buyers from the sidelines

The bear market in Chinese equities may be coming a state-endorsed end with A50 futures breaking the downtrend dating back to early 2021 earlier this week. The 200-day simple moving average may be the next bearish indicator to give way, bolstering the view that the lows may have already been seen.

A manufactured rally but it’s working

The daily chart below only enhances the view the lows were set on January 18 with the price action becoming increasingly bullish moving into February. Pullbacks have become infrequent and increasingly shallow, assisted by China’s ‘National Team” rolling out a swathe of supportive measures including the direct purchase of ETFs from state-backed funds.

Yes, it’s the farthest thing from an organic rally that one can get but the limitation of markets forces is working. And as discussed in a post earlier this year, the longer it persists, the more likely investors may be willing to buy in rather than cut and run, improving the chances of a sustained uptrend.

That’s why the price action around the 200-day moving average looms as important.

China A50 testing 200DMA

After breaking downtrend resistance, to break and close above this closely watched moving average could usher in a new wave of upside for the underlying index. Should Wednesday’s candle manage to close above the 200DMA, it provides the opportunity to establish longs with a stop-loss below targeting a move to the next layer of horizontal resistance located at 12280. Beyond, there’s little visible major resistance evident until you reach 13060.

A failure to break the 200DMA does provide an opportunity to do the opposite trade targeting a decline towards 11775, although that screens as the lower probability play given momentum remains to the topside with the national team still active.

a50 march 6

Hang Seng futures find bids at 50DMA

While the technical picture is not as robust for Hang Seng futures which remain a fair distance away from breaking its longer-term downtrend, it’s obvious from the price action around the 50DMA that this level is important for its near-term performance.

It found support at the level late last week and again today after Tuesday’s ugly plunge, not only sending it back through the minor uptrend dating back to January’s lows but also horizontal resistance at 16400. Like the A50, I want to see how it closes on Wednesday before making a trade. But should it be able to rally above where futures opened Tuesday, the potential bullish engulfing candle would send a strong signal that upside may be easier won from these levels.

If that were to eventuate, it could allow for longs positions to be set looking initially for a test of 16800 – where it encountered sellers in February. Beyond, the next upside target would be 17200 before the 200DMA and long-run downtrend come into play. As for protection, I’d only be willing to place a stop-loss below 16400 given the potential risk-return. You could look below the lows hit earlier this week but only if your trade envisages a push beyond 17200. Size accordingly.

hang seng Mar 6

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities China A50 China Hang Seng

Latest market news

View more
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
Yesterday 07:34 PM
Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX struggles as sentiment softens
Yesterday 02:02 PM
FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    china_07
    Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_02
      Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.