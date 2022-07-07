Is the Hang Seng Coiling its way to a breakout?

Looking across several timeframes suggest that the Hang Seng is moving towards a larger move, whilst prices coil on lower timeframes.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 7, 2022 11:51 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Looking across several timeframes suggest that the Hang Seng is moving towards a larger move, whilst prices coil on lower timeframes.

  

Hang Seng Index (monthly chart):

We can see on the monthly chart that 18,000 has provided support since 2012, with the most recent low forming in March this year. The market rallied around 58% from the 2012 low and 85% from the 2016 low.

At this stage we do not know if this is a multi-year bullish continuation, or reversal pattern. If this is part of a head and shoulders top, we could assume that a break above 22,600 may top out below 28,650 (the left shoulders or 58% rally).

But if prices remain below 22,600 then we will be looking for a potential break below 18,000 to mark a major reversal. As this is the monthly chart we have time on our side.

20220707hsiMNci

 

Hang Seng Index (weekly chart):

When looking for a high conviction for potential direction, we’d prefer to see multiple timeframes align for the analysis. Yet that’s not what we are seeing on the weekly chart. Whilst the Hang Seng has printed a higher low from 18,000, it has met resistance at 22,574 support and a bearish trendline. A bearish hammer formed at this key level last week and the market is back below 22,000. The stochastic oscillator also shows the potential to provide a sell signal, so perhaps the Hang Seng to dip lower on the weekly chart.

Perhaps we may see the market coil between the two trendlines until a sustained move is seen in either direction. Ultimately we need to see a break above 22,600 to confirm the next leg higher, whilst a break of the lower trendline suggests momentum has realigned with the bearish trendline.

20220707hsiWKci

 

Hang Seng (daily chart):

The daily chart is currently holding above trend support and the 20/50-day eMA within a larger triangle.

  • Whilst prices hold above 21,280 then it may provide bullish setups on lower timeframes, over the near-term.
  • A break of yesterday’s low invalidates the near-term bullish bias and brings the lower trendline into focus for bears.
  • Due to the conflicting inflation across the three timeframes, traders may want to remain nimble and not seek large swings until we see a break above 22,600 or below the lower trendline.

 

20220707hsiD1ci

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Hang Seng HK50 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

aus_01
AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over
By:
David Scutt
January 16, 2024 03:53 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Forecast: Why “Inflation Hedge” Gold is Falling, Despite Hot US CPI
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 11, 2024 06:53 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD Forecast: Why Copper’s Weakness Could Drag Aussie Down
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 10, 2024 02:58 PM
        inflation_01
        US CPI Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates Just Below 145.00 Resistance Ahead of Inflation
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 9, 2024 07:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.