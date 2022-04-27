Gold falls to two-month lows as relentless dollar strength overwhelms bulls

The yellow metal is trading down by more than -5% since peaking near $2,000 last week and is now testing its lowest level in more than two months.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 28, 2022 1:27 AM
Gold trading
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

 

The US dollar index is rising for its fifth consecutive day as the greenback hits multi-year highs against the euro and British pound among other rivals, and traders are still digesting the implications of the ongoing surge in the world’s reserve currency.

One underdiscussed causality of the dollar’s rally is gold. While the yellow metal theoretically should be catching a bid with inflation at multi-decade highs across the globe, a military conflict with a nuclear-enabled world power, and a revival of physical demand in Asia, the buck’s strength is overwhelming gold bulls.

As the chart below shows, the yellow metal is trading down by more than -5% since peaking near $2,000 last week and is now testing its lowest level in more than two months. Yesterday’s small intraday candle marked a brief consolidation in the midst of the impulsive bearish move, and at least so far today, the short-term selling pressure has resumed:

CIGOLD04272022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

To the downside, the next areas to watch include the 200-day EMA near $1860, followed by the rising trendline near $1825. On the other hand, bulls will need to see the pair rise back above the key previous support/resistance zone around $1910 to erase the near-term bearish bias.

Finally, in terms of economic data to watch in the coming week or two, gold traders will be closely monitoring the Q1 Advance GDP report out of the US on Thursday, the Core PCE price index report on Friday, and, perhaps most importantly, the FOMC Monetary Policy Meeting next Wednesday. If we see evidence of strong growth, elevated price pressures, and a more hawkish Federal Reserve, the selling in gold may well continue.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold US Dollar Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
      gold_06
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 8, 2025 05:00 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 3, 2025 08:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.