GBPUSD Volatility Depends on Johnsons Health

Regardless of Boris Johnson’s health, the upside looks limited!

April 8, 2020 2:58 AM

GBP/USD Volatility Depends on Johnson’s Health

As countries seem to have done nearly all they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout, traders sit and wait. They wait for the number of daily new infected cases and they wait for the daily new number of deaths.  If these numbers are decreasing, traders begin to expect a plateau in the “curve”.  If the numbers are increasing, thoughts of a slowdown in cases are lost.  Traders must wait until the next day’s report to try and determine if there is an apex in the curve, which will allow them to begin to put money back to work. 

The UK has an additional caveat that traders watch to determine the value of the Pound, and this is the health of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.  The Prime Minister announced on March 27th via twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and spend 7 days in self-isolation.  However, on Sunday, Johnson was admitted to the hospital and on Monday was moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).  Upon the news that Johnson was moved to the ICU, GBP/USD sold off 60 pips.  On Tuesday, when it was announced that he was stable and in “good spirits” GBP/USD spiked 80 pips. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

(A spokesman for Johnson said he is “receiving oxygen treatment and breathing with any other assistance” i.e. a ventilator).

As many USD currency pairs have done over the last month, GBP/USD has sold off from its high near 1.3200 on March 9th down to a low of 1.1410 on March 20th.  The pair bounced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from that same time period to 1.2485 on March 27th and has been consolidating since.  GBP/USD is currently in a pennant formation.  Technically, the formation would suggest a breakout to the upside with a target near the January-February range between roughly 1.2850 and 1.3200.  However, the reason GBP/USD had bounced from summer 2019 lows to that point is because Boris Johnson has secured an election victory, and therefore, Brexit.

 Source:  Tradingview, City Index

In the short-term, if Boris Johnson continues to recover and defeats the virus, GBP/USD should break out to the top side.  If that happens and price can clear the previous high and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2510,  it will run into significant resistance at the 200 Day Moving Average and horizontal resistance between 1.2650 and 1.2725!  If for some reason price breaks lower, it could go down and test the lows.  As I mentioned before, the reason GBP/USD was near above 1.3200 was because of Boris Johnson.

However, regardless of Boris Johnson’s health, the upside looks limited!


Related tags: GBP USD Coronavirus Johnson

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
Today 05:41 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
Today 02:16 AM
NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
Yesterday 10:31 PM
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.