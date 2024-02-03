GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus

GBP/USD trades range bound after Fed Powell as good as ruled out a March rate cut and after 2 BoE policymakers voted to raise rates. Rate-cut bets will remain in focus amid a relatively quiet economic calendar.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Sunday 1:00 AM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD major risk events: Fed Powell interview, US ISM manufacturing PMI, BoE Catherine Mann speech.
  • GBP/USD trades rangebound for a seventh week
  • GBP/USD key themes: Interest rate expectations and rate cut timings

Despite several significant events last week, GBP/USD continues to trade range bound for a seventh straight week. The BoE and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions and US nonfarm payrolls failed to tease GBP/USD out of its trading range.

Looking ahead to the coming week, the economic calendar is relatively quiet for both the UK and the US. However, there are a few events that could inject some volatility into the pair.

Fed Powell speaks & ISM services PMI

A 60-minute interview by Jerome Powell on Sunday evening will be in focus and could set the week off with some vigor. The markets will watch for comments from the Fed chair after US non-farm payrolls smashed expectations on Friday.

After the Fed Chair firmly pushed back against the March rate cut last week and after the stronger-than-expected jobs data, there is a chance of Powell adopting a hawkish bias, which could see the market push back rate cut expectations, pulling GBP/USD lower.

At the time of writing, the CMEFedwatch is pricing in a 35% chance of a rate cut in March, down from 85% in December. The market is now pricing in a 95% chance of a May rate cut.

US ISM manufacturing PMI data will be released at the start of the week. Recent data from the US has highlighted the resilience of the US economy despite the 22-year high-interest rates. The manufacturing PMI is forecasted to rise to 52 from 50.6.

BoE's Catherine Mann

Meanwhile, Bank of England hawk Catherine Mann will speak on Thursday. Catherine Mann caught the market off guard after she voted to raise interest rates in last week's BoE meeting. With this in mind, commentary from Catherine Mann could have a hawkish tilt supporting GBP. Comments come after Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill warned that an interest rate reduction is still some way off despite signals that borrowing costs could have peaked.

The pound is finding support from views that the BoE will be one of the last major central banks to start cutting interest rates given persistent inflation: A view the BoE reinforced last week and that Catherine Mann could next week.

Since UK data shows that the economy still hasn’t fallen off a cliff, recession fears aren’t dragging the pound lower. Should recession fears become more prominent, GBP could come under pressure.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trades in a parallel channel dating back to mid-December, capped on the upside by 1.28 and 1.26 on the lower band.

In a breakout trade scenario, sellers could look for a break below 1.26 to expose the 200 SMA at 1.2550 and 1.25 the December low.

Buyers will look to rise above 1.28 and 1.2830, the December high, to bring 1.30 into focus.

gbp/usd forecast chart

Related tags: GBP/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Close-up of market chart
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 29, 2023 09:41 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 15, 2023 08:43 AM
      united_kingdom_01
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 14, 2023 08:52 AM
        jobs_03
        GBP/USD, Oil: Forecast Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 08:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.