GBP and Election Fever

What to expect from the pound over the elections

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 11, 2019 5:23 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Sterling dropped sharply last night following the release of the latest YouGov poll which shows that the Tory’s lead is receding. The highly regarded MRP poll shows that the Conservative advantage has slipped from 68 to just 28 seats. This is the poll that correctly predicted a hung Parliament in 2017 and indicates that the scenario could repeat itself given that many constituents are hard to call.

The sharp selloff in the pound gives us a taste of what could be to come. Should the Conservatives win an overall majority sterling gains are expected to be less pronounced than in the case of a hung Parliament or a Corbyn victory. These are outcomes which are considered less market friendly either due to the Brexit impasse continuing or in the case of a labour government, economic policy concerns. There would be a less pronounced gain on a Tory majority because the market is anticipating this outcome; a market friendly outcome.

Scenarios:

1. Large Conservative Majority (by 30 plus seats)
This is the most market friendly outcome and could see sterling extend its gains. A high Tory majority would mean reduced uncertainty over Brexit and the transition period. The pound could advance towards 1.35 in the near term.

2. Smaller Conservative Majority 
The pound could advance but gains would be limited. Whilst the Withdrawal Agreement would be passed through Parliament concerns would arise over whether an extension to the transition period would be agreed in 2020. Looking beyond the election result, historically the pound has underperformed in small majority governments.

3. Hung Parliament
The prospect of Brexit being done early next year would evaporate and the pound would price in further Brexit uncertainty taking it back to 1.26

4. Labour Small Majority
This is the least market friendly outcome given market concerns over Labour’s nationalisation and fiscal policies, in addition to further Brexit uncertainty. The market is not pricing in a Labour win. 

Will we see an impact on other G10 currencies?
If there is any spill over we expect it to be short lived given that Brexit is a domestic event. Post the Brexit referendum, the US dollar and Japanese yen outperformed, whilst the euro came under pressure. 


Related tags: Forex GBP UK election

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
Today 03:24 AM
GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
Today 02:51 AM
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
Yesterday 11:01 PM
Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:24 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:51 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD forecast boosted ahead of US CPI amid technical breakout
      By:
      Yesterday 01:13 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        NZD/USD: Dovish RBNZ hammers Kiwi, Fed pivot could spark reversal
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:55 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.