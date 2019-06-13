FX Handover Domestic Data And Dovish Forecasts Weigh On AUD and NZD

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2019 9:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Handover: Weak Data And Dovish Forecasts Weigh On AUD and NZD


  • NZ PMI is close to contraction and internal indicators hint at recessionary pressures ahead for New Zealand. A business conditions index by Morgan Stanley sees its largest drop on record to its most pessimistic level since 2008.
  • NAB now call for 3 RBA cuts in 2019,  RBC and Maquarie lower forecasts for RBA to cut to 0.5%. AU10 year hits fresh record low of 1.37%, AUD/JPY hones in on the July ’16 low.

  • NZD and AUD are the weakest majors today on weaker domestic data,  JPY and CHF are the strongest on a slight risk-off tone. NZD/JPY is today’s biggest mover, shedding -0.6% at the low and hittig its typical daily range.

  • UK agrees with US assesment that Iran is to blamce for shipping attacks in Gulf Of Oman. US military says it has ‘no interest in engaging in a new conflict of the middle east’, yet also stating they’re ‘ready to defend US interests…’. WTI finds stability above $52 after yesterday’s oil price spikes.




