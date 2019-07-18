FX Brief Weaker Exports Weigh On Sentiment

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2019 10:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Brief: Weaker Exports Weigh On Sentiment


  • Weak export numbers from Japan weighed on sentiment, with manufacturing confidence hitting a 3-year low. Treasuries and equity markets are lower, although contained remains contained overall.
  • Australian employment failed to light another match under rate-cut calls, supporting AUD during a slightly risk-off session. Unemployment remained steady at 5.2%, although RBA will need to see this lower over the coming months to justify recent cuts. Participation rate remained at record highs, although the headline employment figure missed the mark, coming in at 0.5k versus 10k expected down from -9.5k prior.
  • AUD, CHF and JPY are the strongest majors, USD and CAD are the weakest. AUD/CAD is the biggest gainer, with AUD receiving a tailwind with okay employment data and CAD pressured from trade concerns. USD/JPY is the biggest loser of the session, all pairs remain within their typical daily ranges although AUD/JPY is the closest to breaching it.

Up next:

  • UK retail sales is a volatile number at the best of times, and May’s figures were no exception with the YoY rate plummeting -2.8% with cool weather to blame. Shorting GBP is not a new idea and, given GBP/USD’s minor up day yesterday, perhaps it’s approaching a time for a contrarian move and may not take a huge beat to if GBP/USD further. Still GBP/USD is hovering just below key resistance around 1.244/78, so it could be reaching a pivotal moment.
  • US Initial jobless claims hit a 50-year low last month, but it may not be a main driver for the USD with markets expecting further easing from the Fed. USD is receiving safe haven flows and, whilst data overall isn’t great, it’s performing better than the rest of the world on a relative basis. Still, keep USD/JPY in focus as it is approaching 107.54 support.




Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.