FTSE set for potential breakout

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 10, 2020 8:19 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The FTSE could be the next major stock index to join the global rally after Wall Street hit a fresh record high and the DAX climbed to its best level since 2018 as the German index closed in on its record peak. UK markets have lagged behind in part because of Brexit uncertainty. But with global markets rallying, the FTSE could soon join the fun.

Sentiment towards stocks remain positive mainly because of ongoing support from central banks with interest rates at or near zero and QE still in operation in major economies. This week we have also had some upbeat data from the Eurozone in the form of retail sales, services PMIs and German industrial production. Meanwhile, in the UK investors seem to have warmed to the idea of the Bank of England potentially cutting interest rates after Governor Mark Carney’s warning the day before. This has provided support for the FTSE with the pound coming under pressure. On top of this, you have ebbing tensions in the Middle East and the expected signing of a phase one US–China trade deal next week, providing additional support for global markets.

Source: Trading View and City Index.

From a technical point of view, and despite today’s weakness, the FTSE looks bullish following its breakout above key resistance in the 7430-7445 area in mid-December. Since then, the index has been stuck inside a consolidation pattern, not too far off its highs it hit in the summer. The consolidation has allowed momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to work off their “overbought” conditions mainly through time than price action. This is bullish. With the oscillators no longer being “overbought,” fresh buyers could be tempted to step in and drive the FTSE to new multi-month highs soon. This move could be in motion already given the yet-to-be-completed doji candle on the weekly.  

In the short-term, a break above 7620 resistance could pave the way towards the 2019 high of 7728/30 hit in July. The all-time high comes in at 7885. Meanwhile, the next short-term support levels come in around 7580 and then at 7550. But even if these levels break, the technical outlook would still remain positive in slightly longer-term outlook so long as the above-mentioned breakout area at 7430-7445 holds.

Related tags: Indices UK 100

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM
GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
Today 04:25 AM
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks slip as more bank earnings roll in
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:04 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones, ASX 200, Hang Seng Analysis: Key level to watch
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:40 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
        Research
        DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 13, 2023 05:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.