FTSE a touch higher despite NMC plunge

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 19, 2019 5:00 PM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

UK firms with a strong focus on the domestic market are recovering this morning in the absence of negative Brexit headlines. A slight recovery in the pound is also helping the likes of British Land, Auto Trader Group and BT but volumes are beginning to show signs of a pre-holiday slowdown.

The main drag on the FTSE is Abu Dhabi- based NMC Health which has lost over 8% this morning after research firm Muddy Waters, famous for its short positions, released a negative comment about the health operator. Although NMC Health refuted the comments and reiterated its guidance the firm was not able to halt the share sell off. Ironically, the company’s shares have been fairly stable since August this year when again a tweet by Muddy Waters caused prices to plunge ahead of half-year results.

Sterling firms as impeachment hits dollar

Sterling has recovered from a dip against the dollar late yesterday but most of the work was done by the dollar, not the pound, as the greenback weakened against most major currencies following the House vote to impeach President Trump. The dent in the dollar is relatively small because the though the House vote is big news the actual impeachment is unlikely to come to pass as the Senate would have to agree to it with a two thirds majority. This morning the pound has nudged up 0.16% against the dollar and after a brief spike against the euro returned to almost flat against the common currency.

Later today seven out of the nine Bank of England Monetary Committee members are expected to vote in favour of keeping UK rates unchanged, but the tone on future rates may start changing given the weaker labour market, softer house prices and slow retail sales growth.

Related tags: Forex GBP Sterling

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Yesterday 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Yesterday 10:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 17, 2023 11:22 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      August 17, 2023 01:46 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 17, 2023 12:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.