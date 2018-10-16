Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY (Tues 16 Oct)









The recent decline of close to 300 pips from its major range resistance of 114.10/55 in place since 10 May 2017 has reached a key medium-term support of 111.60/50.

The 111.60/50 key medium-term support is defined by a confluence of elements; the pull-back support of the former major descending trendline resistance from Jun 2015 high, lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 26 Mar 2018 low and a Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster.

Momentum analyses suggest that at least a minor bearish exhaustion point has been reached. The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its significant corresponding support at the 40%. Also, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has staged a bullish breakout from its descending resistance at the 50% coupled with a prior bullish divergence signal that was flashed out at its oversold zone. These observation suggest that the downside momentum of the decline from 04 Oct 2018 high of 114.55 has stated to abate and a bullish presignal has been trigged for a potential bullish breakout of its minor price action descending trendline that is acting as a resistance at 112.25.

Intermarket analysis in conjunction with the current technical elements of the major stock indices that are also supporting the aforementioned bearish exhaustion view of the recent decline seen in the USD/JPY, the S&P 500 is now undergoing a potential residual push down to target the 2700/2690 support from its minor “triangle range” configuration in motion since 11 Oct 2018 minor high of 2794 before a countertrend/corrective rebound to retrace the recent decline from 03 Oct 2018 all-time high level of 2940 (refer to this link on the details as per highlighted on our latest weekly technical outlook).

The intermediate resistances of the USD/JPY stands at 112.25 (minor descending trendline from 04 Oct 2018 high & 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 04 Oct 2018 high to 15 Oct 2018 low), 112.80 (former minor swing low areas of 09/10 Oct 2018 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 04 Oct 2018 high to 15 Oct 2018 low) and 113.30/40 next (minor swing high areas of 08/09 Oct 2018 & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 04 Oct 2018 high to 15 Oct 2018 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 111.85

Pivot (key support): 111.60/50

Resistances: 112.25 (trigger), 112.80 & 113.30/40

Next support: 109.70

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 111.60/50 key medium-term pivotal support holds and a break with an hourly close above 112.25 is likely for the USD/JPY to shape a potential corrective rebound to target the resistances of 112.80 and 111.30/40.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 111.50 opens up scope for the continuation of the impulsive down move to towards the next support at 109.70 (see daily chart).

