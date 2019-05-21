Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 may see another downleg

Watch 7500 key resistance on Nasdaq 100 for another round of potential downleg.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2019 2:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100/US Tech 100 (Tues 21 May)



click to enlarge charts

Key technical elements

  • The prior 3-day rally of 4.7% of the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from its 14 May 2019 swing low area of 7300 has stalled right at a medium-term resistance of 7627 on last Thurs, 16 May which is the former ascending channel support from 23 Jan 2019 low.
  • Since its last Fri, 18 May, the Index has staged a decline of 3.6% to print a low of 7349 in yesterday, 20 May U.S. session before a rebound of 1.15% has materialised in today’s Asian session to print a current intraday high of 7434.
  • Momentum remains negative as the daily RSI has tested and inched down from a corresponding significant resistance at the 50 level. In addition, the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region.
  • Key short-term resistance stands at 7500 which is defined the former minor ascending support from 14 May 2019 low and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline form 17 May high to 20 May 2019 low.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 7200 which is defined by the former medium-term swing high of 08 Nov 2018 and 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the down move from its current all-time high level printed on 25 Apr 2019 to 14 May 2019 low projected from 17 May 2019 high.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 7440

Pivot (key resistance): 7500

Supports: 7300 & 7200

Next resistance: 7627 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

If the 7500 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the US Tech 100 is likely to shape another potential impulsive downleg to retest 7300 before targeting the next support at 7200.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 7500 invalidates the bearish scenario for a corrective rebound to test 7627 medium-term pivotal resistance again.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:06 PM
    stocks_04
    Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 14, 2024 05:00 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 14, 2024 05:39 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2024 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.