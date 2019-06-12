Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 Bulls Under Attack

Negative exhaustion signals sighted in Nasdaq 100, at risk of a minor corrective decline.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2019 3:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100/US Tech 100 (Tues 12 Jun)



click to enlarge charts

Key technical elements

  • The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) has rallied by 7% from its 03 Jun 2019 low of 6936 with 6 consecutive days of higher closes without any pull-back in price action.
  • Negative exhaustion elements have been sighted in the past 2 days where it has shaped a daily bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern on 11 Jun coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator that indicates the recent upside momentum of price action has started to abate.
  • The Index has also broken below a minor descending trendline that has held previous dips in price action since 03 Jun 2019 with the hourly RSI oscillator that still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 7515

Pivot (key resistance): 7600

Supports: 7350 & 7250/7200

Next resistance: 7745 (Fibonacci expansion)

Conclusion

If the 7600 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential minor pull-back/corrective decline to target the near-term support at 7350 with a maximum limit set at the 7250/7200 key medium-term support zone (50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 03 Jun 2019 low to 11 Jun 2019 high).

However, an hourly close above 7600 invalidates the pull-back scenario for a continuation of the impulsive upleg towards the next intermediate resistance at 7745.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro




Related tags: Indices Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Today 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:00 PM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 8, 2024 04:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 8, 2024 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.