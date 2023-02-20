European Open: EUR/USD set to reclaim 1.0800?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 20, 2023 4:06 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 5.8 points (0.08%) and currently trades at 7,352.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 7.74 points (0.03%) and currently trades at 27,521.46
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 167.35 points (0.81%) and currently trades at 20,887.16
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 128.93 points (0.96%) and currently trades at 13,530.69

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 32 points (0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 8,036.36
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 19 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,293.92
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 71 points (0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,553.00

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -5 points (-0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down 0 points (0%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 9.75 points (0.08%)

 

20230220futuresCI

20230220futuresFX

 

  • Trading volumes are expected to be lower after lunch due to the US and Canada having public holidays
  • Geopolitical tensions were on the rise as North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast
  • The PBOC kept their LPR (loan prime rate) unchanged at 3.65%
  • The US dollar handed back most of its weekly gains on Friday ahead of the 3-day weekend, which saw a bullish hammer form on EUR/USD and gold daily charts
  • There may be some mean reversion (against the US dollar) heading into Wednesday’s FOMC minutes
  • A bullish engulfing week formed on copper futures, which suggests an important swing low has formed just below $4.00
  • Oil prices and US stocks were lower on Friday as export prices rose 0.8% m/m – wel; above the -0.2% expected
  • German producer prices are in focus at 07:00 GMT, although no top-tier economic data is scheduled for today

 

EUR/USD daily chart

20230220eurussdCI

On Friday the euro tried (but failed) to close below the ‘pandemic low’, instead closing the day with a bullish hammer candle. It also closed back above the 50-day EMA and has continued to hold above it during Asian trade. Given the fact the US is on a public holiday and data is light, we see the potential for range trading – which means bulls may be tempted to enter around the range lows and see if it can get back up to 1.800.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230220calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.