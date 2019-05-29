Stock market snapshot as of [29/5/2019 2:06 PM]
- There are major questions about the effectiveness and sustainability of a possible move by Beijing to restrict rare earth exports, as claimed by China’s state-controlled Global Times newspaper
- Nonetheless, European stock markets are flirting with March lows as the broad STOXX gauge drops as much as 1.5%
- Read why 'Rare earths should be on your radar screen' by City Index's Chief Technical Strategist, Asia, Kelvin Wong
- That investors are taking no chances demonstrates that a higher level of underlying risk aversion now prevails than earlier in the year
- Technical chart aspects in U.S. indices are also keeping investors nerves elevated. With S&P 500 mini futures trading down about a tenth of a percentage point at 2785 a short while ago, the S&P 500 is poised to open under the ‘psychological' level of 2800, where support has been frequently observed since late-March
- Loss of the pivotal price and approach to the closely-eyed 200-day moving average around 2775 promise to keep the market on tenterhooks and volatility on the boil
Corporate News
- Shares of China-dependent raw materials producers and those of technology hardware firms, which tend to have intricate global supply chains, continue to underperform. STOXX’s Mining & Metals sub-index was down 2.5% just now, among the weakest industrial sectors
- The IT index was close behind, with a 2.2% fall, as Tech Hardware, semiconductors and software components all contribute to the downside
- The mining and metals sector has another centre of gravity in steel giant ArcelorMittal which has tumbled as much as 7.3% to print a 25% year-to-date loss. The group will cut European production as it scrambles to tackle falling global demand and rising regional imports
- Satellite TV group ProSiebenSat.1 Media is among a handful of blue-chip bright spots as it joins a wave of broadcasters defending against Netflix incursion by consolidating. Silvio Berlusconi-controlled Mediaset has bought an almost 10% stake
- U.S. consumer shares are again in the spotlight as Michael Kors owner Capri heads 7% lower and Abercrombie & Fitch faces a 16% drop after disappointing quarterly releases
Upcoming corporate highlights
Upcoming economic highlights
Latest market news
Yesterday 02:35 PM
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Yesterday 09:02 AM
Yesterday 02:30 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Indices articles
February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
February 27, 2024 01:52 PM
February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
February 25, 2024 02:00 AM