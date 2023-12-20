Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000

EUR/USD has tested the 1.1000 handle twice over the past month and hasn’t yet been able to leave it behind. But bulls look ready for a third round and there’s some big drivers on the calendar for Friday.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Thursday 6:17 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Euro Talking Points:

  • The 1.1000 handle has been a stumbling block for bulls over the past month, holding two separate resistance inflections.
  • The first resistance reaction at 1.1000 led to a pullback down to support at 1.0750, which held for a week as we approached the FOMC rate decision. But after the FOMC and ECB outlay on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, the pair quickly re-tested the 1.1000 handle and was again unable to break through. The resistance reaction from the second test has so far led to another higher-low, begging the question as to whether bulls can force a 1.1000 break by the end of the year.

It was looking bleak for the Euro as we traded through the month of September, but just as last Q4 showed signs of change in the pair, matters began to shift in August and then reversed in November.

Ahead of the FOMC rate decision on November 1st there was even potential for a continued EUR/USD breakdown. The pair made a push down to support of 1.0520 that morning and the door was seemingly open for sellers to push for another test through the 1.0500 handle. But as the statement was released and as the press conference began, the US Dollar began to slide-lower, and this helped to buoy the Euro in the EUR/USD pair. The Friday NFP report that followed that was key, as it allowed for a deeper selloff in the USD and in EUR/USD, this pushed a higher-high – with resistance ultimately showing at the 1.0750 level.

That resistance held for a week, with a falling wedge building in the pair, but it was the November 14th release of CPI data out of the US that extended the bullish theme with price making a fast push up to the 1.1000 handle over the next couple of weeks. And this is where our saga with 1.1000 resistance began.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 122023Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Longer-Term

 

From the weekly chart it becomes clear that there’s been a shift away from the consistent sell-off that held through August and September. And there remains bullish breakout potential as given the persistent push from buyers after that 1.0750 support came into play after previously showing as resistance after the NFP print in early-October.

The bigger question is whether bulls will be able to make much progress over the 1.1000 level which, at this point, remains a question mark. As a case in point of how impactful psychological levels can be, it was the 1.0500 zone that ultimately stalled bears as bulls slowly started to re-enter through the month of October. And then as soon as there was a bullish catalyst for EUR/USD in November, buyers were ready to pounce which is what helped to create that breakout to 1.1000.

Above 1.1000, the next spot of resistance is at 1.1069 followed by 1.1090.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly 122023Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas US Dollar EUR USD Euro

Latest market news

View more
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
Today 02:39 PM
FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
Today 12:37 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:32 AM
AUD/JPY: Can this FX barometer of risk breakout in 2024?
Today 05:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_04
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:13 PM
    inflation_08
    FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:37 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 10:32 AM
        Graph showing a slow uptrend
        AUD/JPY: Can this FX barometer of risk breakout in 2024?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:23 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.