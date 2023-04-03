EUR/CAD, FTSE forecasts: Two trades to watch

EUR/CAD falls after OPEC+ cuts oil output . FTSE rises boosted by oil majors .

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 3, 2023 5:23 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/CAD falls after OPEC+ cuts oil output 

  • CAD boosted by gains in oil after OPEC+ output cut 
  • CAD & EUR manufacturing PMI data due 
  • EUR/CAD tests multi-month rising trendline support 

EUR/CAD is falling, extending losses from the previous week, as investors digest a surprise move over the weekend by OPEC, cutting oil output by 1.16 bpd. 

Remove comes in addition to OPEC’s previously agreed 2 million bpd production cut, putting the total cut at 3.16 million barrels which equates to around 3.7% of global demand. The decision has boosted oil prices by over $5 in early trade, lifting the loonie. 

Looking ahead, attention will shift to Canadian manufacturing PMI data after activity expanded at a slower pace of 51.4 in March after expanding in February at 52.4. 

The data comes after GDP data on Friday showed that the Canadian economy grew at a faster pace than expected in January of 0.5%, after contracting -0.1% in December. Stronger growth and higher oil prices are at odds with the BoC’s recent decision to pause rate hikes.  

Canadian jobs data will be in focus on Thursday, and a strong labour market could fuel bets that the BoC could resume rate hikes. 

Meanwhile, the euro is trading under pressure, extending losses from Friday when inflation cooled by more than expected to 6.9% YoY, down from 8.5% thanks to falling energy prices. Still, with core inflation proving to be very sticky, the ECB is likely to keep hiking rates.  

While rising oil prices could be good news for the loonie, the prospect of higher inflation in the eurozone raises the chances of a recession. 

Eurozone manufacturing PMI data will also be in focus today and is expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 47.1 in March, down from 47.8. 

Where next for EUR/CAD? 

After running into resistance at 1.4940 a 1 year high. EUR/CAD has been trending lower. The price is testing a multi-month rising trendline and the RSI is neutral.  

A break below the trendline at 1.46, which is also the level which offered resistance in January, would be key, exposing the 50 sma at 1.4545.  The break below here opens the door to 1.4490, the March 15 low. 

On the flip side, should buyers successfully defend the rising trendline support, bulls could look to rise above 1.48, last week’s high, before brining 1.4945 back into focus. 

eurcad chart

 

 

FTSE rises boosted by oil majors 

  • Oil majors track oil prices higher 
  • UK manufacturing PMI to confirm 48 
  • FTSE rises above 50 sma towards 7700 

The FTSE is rising, outperforming its European peers thanks to the heavily weighted oil majors. The likes of BP and Shell are pushing higher as they track oil prices northwards falling the surprise OPEC+ oil production cut. 

However, the oil output cut is weighing on other areas of the index, given that it could mean that inflation will cool at a slower pace. 

While UK inflation remains in double digits, the BoE expects it to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year. Higher oil prices could make that target less likely. Ci 

Looking ahead, UK manufacturing PMI data will be in focus and is expected to confirm that the sector contracted at a faster pace in March, with the PMI dropping to 48 from 49.3 in February. 

Where next for the FTSE? 

The FTSE 100 rebounded from the 7200 March low, rising above the 200 sma and the 50 sma, which, combined with the RSI pushing above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further gains. 

Buyers will look for a rise above 7700 round number and late January low to expose the 50 sma at 7763. 

On the flip side, failure to close above the 50 sma could see the price test support at 7630, the November high, before exposing the 200 sma at 7445. A break below here negates the near-term up-trend. 

 

ftse chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil EUR CAD FTSE

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.