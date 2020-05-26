EU indices still rise this morning TA focus on HSBC

European stocks report | Aston Martin | HSBC | Sanofi...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2020 1:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices still rise this morning | TA focus on HSBC

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 1.5%. Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.9%, and France's CAC 40 gained 2.2%. The U.K. market was closed for a bank holiday.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
67% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
78% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 63% Friday (below the 20D moving average).
31% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 26% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 2.26pts to 29.16, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Technology
3mths relative low: Insurance, Banks


Europe Best 3 sectors
construction & materials, technology, industrial goods & services

Europe worst 3 sectors
basic resources, retail, media

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.49% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -18bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Jun GfK Consumer Confidence, exp.: -23.4
FR 07:45: May Business Confidence, exp.: 82
FR 07:45: May Business Climate Indicator, exp.: 62
GE 10:40: 2-Year Schatz auction, exp.: -0.68%
UK 11:00: May CBI Distributive Trades, exp.: -55

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD fell to 1.0894 while GBP/USD rebounded to 1.2180. USD/JPY edged up to 107.68.

Spot gold rebounded to $1,732 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Aston Martin, a luxury sports cars manufacturer, announced that Tobias Moers, currently Chairman and CEO of Mercedes-AMG, will succeed Andy Palmer as CEO.

HSBC, a global banking group, is considering a restructuring plan, including possible sale of its U.S. business and retail network in France, reported the Financial times citing people familiar with the matter. From a chartist point of view, a rebound is expected close to the lower end of a broadening formation in place since 2009.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Mondi, a packaging and paper group, announced the appointment of Mike Powell, currently CFO of Ferguson, as new CFO.

Softcat, a provider of IT infrastructure products and services, posted a 3Q trading update: "The Company has traded satisfactorily during the period and delivered growth in revenue, gross profit and operating profit.  Cash receipts from customers have remained broadly in line with normal trends."

Kainos Group, an IT services provider, released full-year results: "Kainos achieved revenue of £178.8 million (2019: £151.3 million), representing an increase of 18%. (...) Adjusted pre-tax profit increased by 9% to £25.5 million (2019: £23.3 million). Statutory profit before tax increased by 10% to £23.2 million (2019: £21.1 million)."


#FRANCE#
Sanofi, a pharmaceutical group, announced plans to sell its equity investment in U.S. biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals through a registered public offering and related share repurchase by Regeneron. The sale would be valued at about 13 billion dollars, according to Bloomberg.

Klepierre, a shopping mall operator, reported that it has reopened 80% of its European malls and expects to hit 90% within the next 10 days.


#SPAIN#
Iberdrola, a Spanish electric utility company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.

Telefonica, a telecommunications company, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Barclays.


#ITALY#
UniCredit, an Italian bank, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.

#FINLAND#

Kone, a Finnish engineering and service company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
Today 06:11 AM
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
Today 02:31 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Sucked down the gurgler as US bond auctions flop
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
Yesterday 10:59 PM
S&P 500 outlook is starting to turn slightly negative
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Quarry and various stones
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:31 AM
    Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 27, 2024 04:28 AM
      gold_09
      Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 23, 2024 05:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.